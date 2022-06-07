Xejet to operate national carrier for S’Leone

Xejet Limited and the Government of The Republic of Sierra Leone have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to operate Regional and International Flights from Lungi International Airport, Freetown. The Government of Sierra Leone and Xejet have been in discussions and have now agreed that the company may establish and operate a national carrier for the Republic of Sierra Leone. The parties further agreed to work together to successfully execute the project to international standards. The MoU was signed by the Minister of Transport and Aviation, Hon. Kabineh M. Kallon on behalf of government and Emmanuel Iza for Xejet in the presence of Dr. Rex Idaminabo (Consulting Associate) and Mr. Floyd Davis, Deputy Director, SLCAA. In attendance at the signing ceremony from the ministry of Transport and Aviation are Mr. Rex Bhonapha (deputy minister) the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alhassan Kondeh, Dr. Adams Steven (technical adviser), Mr. Hindolo Shiaka (director of transport) and Mr. Macmond Kallon, Policy Coordinator OPIIState House. Xejet Aviation was set up to provide air transport services in the areas of passenger, cargo, aircraft maintenance and aviation training.

