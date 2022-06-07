Xejet to operate national carrier for S’Leone

Xejet Limited and the Government of The Republic of Sierra Leone have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to operate Regional and International Flights from Lungi International Airport, Freetown. The Government of Sierra Leone and Xejet have been in discussions and have now agreed that the company may establish and operate a national carrier for the Republic of Sierra Leone. The parties further agreed to work together to successfully execute the project to international standards. The MoU was signed by the Minister of Transport and Aviation, Hon. Kabineh M. Kallon on behalf of government and Emmanuel Iza for Xejet in the presence of Dr. Rex Idaminabo (Consulting Associate) and Mr. Floyd Davis, Deputy Director, SLCAA. In attendance at the signing ceremony from the ministry of Transport and Aviation are Mr. Rex Bhonapha (deputy minister) the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alhassan Kondeh, Dr. Adams Steven (technical adviser), Mr. Hindolo Shiaka (director of transport) and Mr. Macmond Kallon, Policy Coordinator OPIIState House. Xejet Aviation was set up to provide air transport services in the areas of passenger, cargo, aircraft maintenance and aviation training.
Related Articles
Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio is unsustainable –NESG
…as 97% of Jan to May revenue went to debt payment The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) says the Federal Government’s debt service to revenue ratio is unsustainably high and thus affecting the government’s ability to meet non-debt obligations. In a statement released after a meeting of its board of directors, Asue […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wema Bank urges customers to embrace ALAT
Deputy Managing Director, Wema Bank Plc, Moruf Oseni, has urged the bank’s numerous customers to key into the improved version of ALAT and enjoy limitless advantages it offers. Speaking recently on the launch of new features ALAT, Oseni said with upgrade, users can now enjoy increased benefits and freedom of banking . Such benefits he […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wema Bank hosts essay competition for kids
Wema Bank Plc is hosting a creative essay competition to test the creative writing abilities of young school children in Nigeria aged five to 12, the lender announced. According to a press release, the 2021 Royal Kiddies Essay Competition tagged: “Write & Win,” also aims to develop writing skills, promote creativity, imagination capabilities, reward creativity, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)