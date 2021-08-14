Sports

Xhaka abuse: Arsenal fan get three-year stadium ban

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Xhaka abuse: Arsenal fan get three-year stadium ban

 

An Arsenal season-ticket holder has been issued with a three-year stadium ban by the club for “inciting violence” against midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The sanction, which will be imposed subject to appeal, also relates to alleged abuse directed towards a Tottenham player on an unnamed social-media platform.

Arsenal also confirmed they have updated their club guidelines to reflect online misconduct, as well as incidents that take place at the Emirates Stadium, reports Sky Sports.

An Arsenal club statement read: “We can confirm that we have officially instigated club-sanction proceedings against one Arsenal season-ticket holder who incited violence towards Granit Xhaka and discriminatory abuse towards a Tottenham Hotspur player on social media.

“A three-year stadium ban has been imposed on the individual, subject to appeal. This disciplinary action is in-line with our sanctions guidance, which has recently been updated to include online offences as well as those committed in the stadium.”

As part of the club’s #StopOnlineAbuse campaign launched in March, Arsenal have also committed to publicising when bans are issued and sharing this information with other clubs.

The club have also encouraged their supporters to report abuse wherever it occurs so that a proper investigation can be conducted by the relevant authorities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles stars’ value decrease over poor run

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Key Super Eagles players have seen their transfer market value plummeted after enduring unimpressive run for their club sides recently. In a list of greatest decrease in market value which was compiled by respectable website Transfermarkt.com, Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi tops the table involving Nigerian players. The former Arsenal forward’s worth has been devalued by […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Oshonaike thanks all after defeat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Edem progresses to the next round   Charles Ogundiya Ping pong queen, Funke Oshonaike, has expressed her gratitude to Nigerians for their support and prayers as she exited the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Oshonaike lost her first preliminary game to USA Juan Liu 4-1 (7-11, 3-11, 4-11, 13-11, 4-11) in the early […]
Sports Top Stories

Pinnick, others wanted me to become NFF president –Kalu

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North in the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, while answering questions on a WhatsApp group, NSM, monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, said insecurity and lack of investment are inhibiting the growth of football in Nigeria. Excerpts… Have you been following Enyimba of late and are you impressed with […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica