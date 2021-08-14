Xhaka abuse: Arsenal fan get three-year stadium ban

An Arsenal season-ticket holder has been issued with a three-year stadium ban by the club for “inciting violence” against midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The sanction, which will be imposed subject to appeal, also relates to alleged abuse directed towards a Tottenham player on an unnamed social-media platform.

Arsenal also confirmed they have updated their club guidelines to reflect online misconduct, as well as incidents that take place at the Emirates Stadium, reports Sky Sports.

An Arsenal club statement read: “We can confirm that we have officially instigated club-sanction proceedings against one Arsenal season-ticket holder who incited violence towards Granit Xhaka and discriminatory abuse towards a Tottenham Hotspur player on social media.

“A three-year stadium ban has been imposed on the individual, subject to appeal. This disciplinary action is in-line with our sanctions guidance, which has recently been updated to include online offences as well as those committed in the stadium.”

As part of the club’s #StopOnlineAbuse campaign launched in March, Arsenal have also committed to publicising when bans are issued and sharing this information with other clubs.

The club have also encouraged their supporters to report abuse wherever it occurs so that a proper investigation can be conducted by the relevant authorities.

