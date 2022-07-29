Xi, Biden exchange warnings on Taiwan

The US and Chinese leaders have warned each other over Taiwan during a phone call that lasted more than two hours.

President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that the US strongly opposed any unilateral moves to change the island’s status, reports the BBC.

But he added that US policy on Taiwan had not changed.

Beijing said Xi had told Biden to abide by the one-China principle, warning him that “whoever plays with fire will get burnt”.

Tensions over the issue have increased ahead of a rumoured plan for US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan.

The state department says Ms Pelosi has not announced any travel, but China has warned of “serious consequences” if Ms Pelosi were to proceed with such a visit.

Last week, Biden told reporters “the military thinks it’s not a good idea”, but his White House has called Chinese rhetoric against any such trip “clearly unhelpful and not necessary”.

Ms Pelosi, who is next in line to the presidency after the vice-president, would be the highest-ranking US politician to travel to Taiwan since 1997.

Biden and Xi also discussed arranging a possible face-to-face meeting during Thursday’s phone call, a senior Biden administration official said.

When Biden was US vice-president he hosted Xi during a visit to the US by the Chinese leader in 2015, but they have not met in person during Biden’s presidency.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that must become a part of the country – and has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve this.

The White House said that apart from Taiwan, the two leaders also discussed a range of other issues, including climate change and health security.

Analysts believe that both Joe Biden and Xi Jinping want to avoid an open conflict, the BBC’s State Department Correspondent Barbara Plett Usher reports. But neither has made any attempt to alter their competing narratives, which was illustrated again by their contrasting statements about Thursday’s call.

In a brief summary, the White House said it was part of efforts to “responsibly manage differences” and work together where “interests align.”

In a much longer one, Beijing said many of their interests did align. But it blamed the US for the deteriorating relationship, criticising the Biden administration’s view of China as a “primary rival” and Washington’s “most serious long-term challenge.”

