Xi Jinping begins historic third term as China’s president

China’s leader Xi Jinping has secured a historic third term as president from the country’s rubber-stamp parliament.

It follows a consolidation of power that has made Xi, 69, China’s most dominant leader in generations, reports the BBC.

In the Chinese system of governance, the functions of the president are largely ceremonial.

Xi’s power comes from him being General Secretary of the Communist Party and Chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Confirmation of his third term as president had been widely expected. The naming of a new premier and various ministers in the coming days is considered more important.

The new appointees are all expected to be Xi Jinping loyalists. This includes Li Qiang, who is tipped to serve as Xi’s number two.

Xi has solidified his rule as China reopens from his bruising zero-Covid policy that has fuelled anti-government protests.

The so-called Two Sessions of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) this week is closely watched as it provides a glimpse into China’s direction in the coming years.

Prior to Xi, leaders in China had been limited to two terms in office. When he had this restriction changed in 2018, it transformed him into a figure with a reach not seen since Chairman Mao.

