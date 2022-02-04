Xiaomi sets to launch Redmi Note 11 in Nigeria

The Xiaomi Corporation has announced plans to launch the much-anticipated Redmi Note 11 Series in Nigeria on the 9th of February, 2022. As a hugely popular product series with over 240 million units sold worldwide, Redmi Note Series continues the legacy of challenging what is possible. According to a statement from the company, this series of mid-range devices is set to offer superior specs in the realms of camera, display, battery and charging efficiency, providing high-level performance to suit the ever-evolving needs of consumers across the board. “Redmi Note 11 Series is the next step in Xiaomi’s global mandate to make innovative technology both accessible and affordable.

“Introducing the Redmi Note 11 Series is just the beginning of Xiaomi’s 2022 objective to satisfy Xiaomi fans’ appetite for cuttingedge technology and further elevate user experiences. “The spirit of the Redmi Note 11 Series also acts as a call-to-action to Xiaomi fans, inspiring them to rise to their everyday challenges and create a better version of themselves,” the company stated. Xiaomi added that as the year progresses, it would release smartphones and AIoT technologies that enable Nigerians to maximise their lifestyles and make the most of every moment.

