Xiaomi signs Jay Jay Okocha as Brand Ambassador

Former Eagles midfielder, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of Xiaomi, a manufacturer of mobile devices ranging across all social economic classes.
The firm, which expressed confidence in the deal with the former Super Eagles captain, which was signedrecently, stated that Okocha was a great fit for the modern products it has a lineup, especially the yet to be launched “Redmi Note 10”.
Okocha, who expressed his delight on the endorsement, said: “I am honoured to be associated with the world’s top third mobile devices in Nigeria, Xiaomi. If Xiaomi isn’t a great company and serve as an engine room of creating values, all these wouldn’t be happening. I am happy to be part of the brand I hope the business will boom during the endorsement tenure that the company will want to do more. I believe in long-term relationship.”
Speaking on the occasion, the Marketing Director Xiaomi Nigeria, Mr. Somoye Habeeb said, the company couldn’t think of a bigger name than the former international midfielder.
“We launched Xiaomi-Nigeria two years ago with Redmi Note 7, thereafter we launched Redmi Note 8 in October 2019 same year. In 2020, we launched Redmi Note 9series and today the company planned to challenge the boundaries of Nigeria’s mobile industry with Redmi Note 10 series.
“No any other person that represents 10 in Nigeria better than Jay-Jay Okocha, 10 with good stories and memories, so Jay-Jay is the best person that can represent Redmi Note 10 in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.
He added: “We are delighted to partner with a legend like Jay-Jay Okocha in Nigeria, which is also our biggest international market. Who is better than Jay-Jay Okocha to take the values of our Redmi Note 10 to every household in Nigeria?
“Our focus has always been to bring superior products with great performance to all Nigerians as pronounced in our slogan ‘innovation for everyone’.
“We will be launching the most superior Redmi Note series in Nigeria soonest.”
Meanwhile, the new Redmi Note 10 series has been fixed for launch on Tuesday. This product will challenge the boundaries of  clarity, the boundaries of sensation and boundaries of speed to mention few.

