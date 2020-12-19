News

Xiaomi unveils 5G MI 10T Series

As it continues to make in-roads into the Nigerian mobile phone market, Xiaomi Nigeria has launched its latest series, with the innovative MI 10T Series offering promising to be the best yet along with a massive 5,000mAh (typ) battery with added features to keep you powered up all day. Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T boast one of Xiaomi’s biggest flagship series batteries: a massive 5,000mAh (typ). With battery power optimisation technology baked in, the smartphones release more power for longer battery life.

Boasting a trio of smartphones the firm said will “Power Your Creativity” like never before, the flagship Mi 10T Pro takes creating and exploring to the next level, with unmatched specs in its class and delivering top-notch experiences for everyone from working professionals to streaming enthusiasts and mobile gamers. Mi 10T Pro continues the brand’s ultra-high resolution legacy with OIS and 8K video support.

Mi 10T offers an impressive 64MP main camera. But it doesn’t stop there – both Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T offer a triple camera setup with a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera and 5MP macro camera, equipping it to capture moments that matter.

