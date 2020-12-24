Xiaomi unveils MI 10T series in Nigeria

Chinese device maker, Xiaomi, has released its latest smartphones, MI 10T series into the Nigerian market.

According to the company, the flagship Mi 10T Pro takes creating and exploring to the next level, with unmatched specs in its class, while the Mi 10T continues to push boundaries, delivering top-notch experiences for everyone from working professionals, to streaming enthusiasts and mobile gamers.

Highlighting features of the phones during the launch in Lagos, Marketing Director, Xiaomi Nigeria, Mr Someye Habeeb, said the MI 10T flaunt new and dynamic photography software features.

“Six standalone long exposure modes let anyone capture artsy shots, from Moving crowd – which focuses on an idle subject while blurring dynamic surroundings – to Star trails – which creates a swirling starry sky effect. Photo Clones captures four of you in a single shot.

Plus, Timed burst feature offers endless opportunities for fun, allowing users to set up photos with a time gap that can also be converted into video, while three new photo filters – Cyberpunk, Gold vibes and Black ice – help bring the desired mood to life,” he said. “Pushing the boundaries even further, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T also offer compelling new video features.

Video Clones captures “two selves” in one video, while Dual Video can record from the device’s front and back cameras simultaneously, making it ideal for capturing surprise reactions. Finally, Time-lapse selfie video lets users create a fast-forward effect for more engaging vlogs,” he added.

He noted that the phones feature one of the best flat displays available in any smartphone today, with an industry-leading 144Hz refresh rate to boot.

“While high refresh rate displays often fall victim to high power consumption and inconsistent frame rates, Xiaomi’s AdaptiveSync display automatically matches the content’s frame rate, from enjoying your favorite movie at 48Hz to watching TV series at 50Hz, from streaming video at 30Hz or 60Hz to scrolling social media feeds or gaming at up to 144Hz – it guarantees a smooth experience and optimum battery usage,” he said

Like this: Like Loading...