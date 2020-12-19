Xmas carol: Lagos warns against rising COVID-19 cases

Worried by the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Lagos State Government yesterday warned residents no to relax in the observance of safety precaution, saying more people are contracting the deadly virus daily. Speaking at the 2020 Christmas Carol service, the state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Elegushi, said despite the challenges posed by COVID -19 pandemic and other recent upheavals, the state is waxing stronger.

The commissioner, who stated that coronavirus took all the nations of the world by surprise, appealed to the residents, especially the worship centres not to relax but step up the precaution to prevent worshipers from contracting the virus during festive season. Elegushi said the Christmas Carol, which is the 14th in the series in Lagos State was a period to reflect on the mercies of God.

He said: “The end of the year is a period of sober reflection, a time to take stock of all activities from the beginning of the year in order to express our gratitude to the Most High for His divine intervention in Lagos State. Despite our challenges, we are still standing tall by His grace. I beseech us all to count our blessings and give thanks because He is indeed Lord over All

