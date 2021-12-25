Metro & Crime

Xmas day tragedy: 7 die, 7 injured in Benin-Sagamu Expressway accident

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Seven persons have been confirmed dead while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident at Ososa bridge on the Benin-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State.

The accident, which occured in the early hours of Saturday, involved a Mercedes Benz luxury bus.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr Ahmed Umar confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Umar explained that the accident occured at 12:20am and it was caused by excessive speed, wrongful overtaken and loss of control.

He explained that, a total of 63 persons were involved in the accident which comprised of 40 male adults, 15 female adults, five male children and three female children.

Umar said that seven persons sustained injuries which comprised three male adult and four female adult.

He added that seven persons were recorded death from the crash (three male adults and four female adults).

He said that, 49 persons were recorded unhurt (34 male adult, seven female adult, five male children and three female children).

The FRSC boss added that the injured victims were rendered first aid treatment while the deceased were deposited at State Hospital Mortuary, Ijebu Ode.

The sector commander cautioned motorists on dangerous driving especially this period of high vehicular movement and  night travel  when visibility is poor.

 

Reporter

