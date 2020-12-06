Faith

Pastor Sanusi is BSN’ General Secretary/CEO-Designate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN, on has announced the appointment of Pastor Samuel Sanusi as its new General Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer-Designate. BSN Manager, Media and Public Relations, Benjamin Mordi, disclosed in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation. It translates the Bible into local languages, publishes, distributes, raises funds for the Bible work and organises life-transforming programmes.

 

So far, it has translated the full Bible into 26 Nigerian Languages, while translation revision is on-going in 10 Nigerian Languages.

 

According to him, Mr Sanusi will be taking over from the incumbent General Secretary/ CEO, Dare Ajiboye, who will be retiring in June 2021. He said Mr Sanusi, currently the Society’s Senior Manager, Church and Public Relations, would resume officially on July 1, 2021.

“He joined the BSN on Dec. 6, 2010, as Church/Public Relations Manager. He has also served as Senior Manager – Operations and Programmes.

“Before joining the Society, he had worked with Permanentmark Enterprise Limited as Chief Operating Officer between July and November 2010.

 

“Pastor Sanusi was also a former Senior Partner with Mutual Hope CashAccess Limited,” Mr Mordi added. He has a Master of Business Administration, MBA, from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu State in 2004 and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State in 2001.

 

He graduated from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State with Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Mass Communication. Mr Sanusi is a member of various professional organisations among which are Nigerian Institute of Management, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Ighele’s daughter glorious wedding in Texas

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

It was a glorious day in Texas, USA, when Oghogho Ighele, daughter of Bishop Charles Ighele of the Holy Spirit Mission, walked down the aisle with her heart throb, Jonathan Modeste, a USA oil and gas worker, to seal their matrimonial bond.   The weeding took place in a 15 acre ultra natural and modern […]
Faith

Rev Ukpai to Nigerians: Make your agitations non-violent

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Against the backdrop of nationwide protests occasioned by the mounting tension in the country, a cleric and President of Uma Ukpai Evangelist Association, Rev. Uma Ukpai, has called on Nigerians to go about their protests, struggles and agitations in a non-violent manner. This was as the international evangelist passionately appealed to them to apply the […]
Faith

Bishops salute COVID-19 frontline workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Catholic Bishops of the Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have urged Nigerians to cooperate with authorities if the dreaded coronavirus pandemic is to be defeated.   In it’s recent statement, the Bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province, comprising Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Osogbo Dioceses have urged strict adherence to guidelines pointing out that it is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: