Xploit Comedy started from church,  says Brizy

Leader of Xploit Comedy, Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo, aka,  Brizy, has said that the wave-making  comedy group started from the church.
Since the group started cracking jokes to the delight of fans all over the world, the popularity of the comedians has soared as fans have been converted to robotic followers who soak in the fun of the different comedy skits in the digital space.
Speaking in a recent encounter with journalists, Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo said Xploit Comedy has born, bred and transformed into a social media sensation.
According to Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo: “We actually picked the name, Xploit from the Bible a few years ago when we were part of a drama team in the church.
“We picked the name from the book of Daniel 11:32, which says that those that know their God shall be strong and do exploits. So we took the name exploit from that verse. We only decided to spell it in a more ‘funky’ manner
“We all started from the church; the drama group department and from there, we gained admission into the Imo State University. In school, we continued with our drama in the church we joined and that was where we formed the Xploit Drama Group.”
Unequivocally, the comedy sector in Nigerian has recently seen an unprecedented increase in the amount of young, talented comedians, most of them passed through tough start-ups and the struggle for visibility, this is not different for Xploit Comedy.
“In every business, starting up is tough; in comedy, it is the hardest. There is a crazy struggle for visibility, but when you’re focused you will always achieve what you set your mind to achieve.
“The Nigerian economy isn’t very conducive for comedians but we will always find a way to make it happen here,” Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo, aka Brizy added.
The  indigene of Imo State said that one quality that helped to throw him and team members into limelight despite the many setbacks and problems that they have encountered was doggedness.
“I think the only way I could achieve what I have achieved today is by not giving up because there were times I wanted to give up, and probably choose another career path.”
However, Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo  noted that social media celebrity status has in different ways opened big doors for Xploit Comedy
“It has opened doors in so many, for instance, it has helped us meet so many influential people who have helped us with favours,” he said.

