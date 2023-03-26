YabaTech Cult Clashes: Agonies of elusive justice, accusations, denial

In recent times, several reports of killings and gunshots on the premises of the Yaba College of Technology(YABATECH) have elicited concerns from a number of Nigerians. Despite assurances by the management of the school that calm has returned to the school, the tears occasioned by the ugly development are yet to dry. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the need to get justice for the deceased and permanently tame the activities of cultists

Downcast! Distraught! Destabilized! These words describe the feelings exuded by Mrs. Yetunde Bello, when she accidentally stumbled upon an old receipt bearing the name of her murdered son, Korede, when he was a JSS 3 student of Federal Government College, Ijanikin, Lagos. Although, she withdrew her gaze in a breath on sighting the receipt tucked in the middle of a book to avoid memories of her late 23-yearold son flooding back, the damage done to her mood was instant. “If it has not happened to you, you cannot understand,” her husband, Akorede Bello, told Sunday Telegraph. According to Bello, ever since September 16, 2022, when gunmen suspected to be cultists murdered his first son in cold blood, no day passed without tears rolling down his cheeks and he had not spent more than two hours outside his house because he had to be with his depressed wife always. “Such thing hit women more than men. Even if it’s a 9-month-old baby, they find it hard to get over it, let alone a 23-year-old young man. She’s really depressed but God is taking control. My son was a child any parent would wish to have. He was an artist to the core. There was nothing he could not do. He was very talented. His death really affected my family. I cry every day since the day he died. I still cried yesterday when I remembered. As I speak now, nothing suggests the school has made any effort to arrest or prosecute the offender. Up till this moment, no one has called me from the school management, let alone visit me six months after the incident. Only his friends and course mates visited,” the father of the murdered HND1 Graphics Design student lamented. Based on advice by friends and well wishers to seek help from fetish priests to avenge the death of his son, Bello said: “I don’t know what God wants to do with his death. If I really want to find out how my son died through traditional means, I would have done it but my religion would not permit me to patronise traditional priests for the purposes of finding out his killers or killing everyone directly responsible for his death. I cannot do that.” Although conflicting figures, ranging from one to six and more have been thrown up by the school management, students and media reports have the number of casualties recorded of cult clashes between August and December even as some stakeholders expressed worries about the safety of students amid what they deemed unsettled murder cases and seeming elusive justice. On September 17, 2022, Sahara Reporters reported that no fewer than five students of the school were killed in one week in various cult clashes that it said engulfed the institution. The online news medium also stated that some of the students alleged that Korede Bello was the fifth student that was killed by cultists in one week. “Cultists have been terrorising the school and two students have been killed inside the school while the other ones were outside the campus. “I can still remember one of them that died after people rushed him to the hospital. The same thing happened to my friend last year during our final year exams. He almost lost his life to one cult group like that on campus. The government should try and do something about Yabatech because it’s becoming too much,” a student alleged. Also, in December 2022, according to reports, suspected cultists shot a former student of YABATECH dead on the premises of the school when undergraduates were celebrating their students’ week.

Blast from the past

As far back as 2014, top management staff of YABATECH were alleged to be members of various cult groups by some students expelled for cult-related activities. In an interview with Sahara Reporters in 2014, two students expelled for cult-related activities had alleged that cultists were paid monthly stipends from the institution’s coffers. “I don’t know about the Rector, but the Bursar belongs to the Alora, the Dean also an Alora, the former CSO was an Axe man but the current CSO is of the Alora too,” one of the expelled cultists, an Eiye Confraternity member had alleged.

Terrorized by ‘known gunmen’

An old student of YABATECH, who gave his name as Tola, berated the school management for failing in its responsibility to protect students. According to the former student of the school, who is also a cousin to one of the students murdered on campus, Korede Bello, there is no record showing that perpetrators of the recent dastardly acts on campus have been captured or suspended or expelled from the school, stating that another student was killed 16 days before his cousin was killed on September 16. “The September incident happened to someone close to me. When I heard about the incident, I rushed to the school the following morning because I brought the boy to the school. So, I know almost everybody. I went to the HOD’s office but he was not on seat. I went to the office of Dean of the School of Arts, I asked him what was wrong and he said he was probably a cult member. I told him that’s not the issue and I asked why someone would come to the school and shoot someone and go scot-free. “And 16 days before my cousin’s incident, one happened in the school premises too. And when we got to the security post, there was no record to show that investigation was ongoing on the previous one before this one happened. So, they feel relaxed that cultists were only killing themselves.” Raising concerns about the safety of students on campus, he called for the management of the school to be alive to its responsibilities.

“After my cousin’s incident, two incidents happened again and I have the videos. Two people were shot and they died. It means the lives of other students are not safe. What’s the role of YABATECH in all of these? If you question the school very well, they know these people. During my days at YABATECH, they probably gave them money. Then, cultists operated outside campus and the school was calm. But this time around, after the change of the then rector, Kudirat Ladipo, cultists strike frequently. “What I would say is that the management needs to be questioned. If they argue that the boy was a cultist and no record or evidence shows that, now, what about other people? If they could come into the school and shoot the young man in front of his department, definitely, if they can shoot other people, they can and they will go scot-free. To be honest with you, the security of the school is very poor. When you see security men holding guns at the gate, they only check how people dress. But when they search, they’re conscious of who they search. They know some of them(cultists). They don’t search them,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

No respite?

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, the Governor of Graphics Design Department in YABATECH, who identified himself as Olayinka, said after the murder of his coursemate, Korede Bello, he heard gunshots on several occasions within the school premises, adding that the last gunshots he heard was when students were writing their examinations in February this year. “What I can say is that after the incident that happened to my coursemate on September 16,2022, we hear a lot of shootings on campus but I can’t confirm if people died. When we were writing our exams in February this year, we still heard gunshots. You see, these things happen when an important thing is ongoing on campus. It could be when we are writing exams, convocation and signing out day, “he said. Corroborating Olayinka’s position, Alimi Temitope, a Metallurgical Engineering student of the same institution said: “We have not recorded any incident this year but we’ve heard gunshots when we were writing our exams. But from September to December, I can say more than three people died. The last incident, I remember, was during the students’ week when one person died after he was gunned down. Ideally, final year students organise parties after their final exams but the school cancelled it for safety purposes. I think the management was trying to prevent people from gathering to prevent attacks.”

Our Story – Deputy Registrar/Head Public Relations, YABATECH

In his reaction, Joe Ejiofor, Deputy Registrar/ Head of Public Relations, YABATECH, told Sunday Telegraph that it would not be completely correct to state that students are solely responsible for the killings in the school given the fact that the school is located in a “flashpoint area”. This, he said, makes it possible for outsiders to unleash mayhem. Speaking on efforts made to keep students and staff safe, Ejiofor said: “These people will come and do this thing and run away. Parents also have a role to play. You see, where our college is located is a flashpoint area. A lot of people come into the premises. These people come and carry out these dastardly acts and run. Despite the sad incident of cultism that occurred sometime ago, the college management will not compromise on its duty of safeguarding the lives and properties of staff and students on campus. “The security architecture of the College has been beefed up with the presence of the police complimented by the college internal security unit. These proactive measures are being put in place to ensure that a similar shooting incident does not happen again. The College has zero tolerance for vices or immoral traits that always prompt students to violate the rules of the institution. Violators of the College rules will be sanctioned appropriately.” On the need for parents and guardians to play their roles perfectly to ensure their children and wards don’t go astray, he added: “At the beginning of every academic session, the College organises orientation for new intakes. The essence of this orientation is to let the students be in tune with the dos and don’ts of the college “The orientations of students are trickled down to the schools and departments. “This is also an appeal to parents and guardians to always keep a watch on their wards. Some of these kids are leaving home for the first time and need to be constantly monitored. It is not out of the ordinary for parents to pay unscheduled visits to their wards in school to see first-hand how they live. The orientation we organize every session has also served this purpose. As responsible and responsive management, the lives of our students are very paramount. We will continue to ensure law and order reign in the College, so that the safety of our staff and students are collectively assured.” When asked to react to allegations that some top management staff of YABATECH belong to cult groups, he said: “You don’t need to ask the students that. What do you expect them to tell? This incident you’re talking about happened in September and calm has returned to the school. If they say they know top management staff belonging to cult groups, let them mention their names.” Also, reacting to the claim that the management of the school refused to call or visit the family of the deceased, Ejiofor said the Dean School of Art, Design and Printing and his colleagues had paid a condolence visit to the family. Meanwhile, when Sunday Telegraph reached out to the father of the deceased again to confirm the claim, he insisted that only his late son’s coursemates visited his family, adding that he never even got a phone call from the management of the school.

How to tackle cultism

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Hajia Aisha Umar, Deputy Dean, Student Affairs, Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Kaduna, reasoned that the fight against cultism could only be fought effectively by the collective efforts of the school and parents. “Parents should monitor their children, their associates, what they do, where they go and most importantly, check what they do with their phones, the sites they visit. Inform the children on the dangers of getting involved in such act and warn them about the consequences of it and emphasize on the gravity of the offence,” she said. On how the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic is tackling cultism, she said: “We have the student handbook at the Student Affairs Diary, which the new students are issued with when they are admitted. It contains the rules and regulations guiding the conduct expected of each student. “The penalties are stated for offences committed ranging from expulsion to restriction.

“On the part of cultism, which is a very serious case, once evidence is established, for example, possession of weapons, tattoos, secret meetings, et al, in such cases, the culprits are handed over to the police and expelled from the school. “The security personnel in partnership with other students get information of the activities taking place among the students, which leads to further investigations till we get to the end of it.

“We have dress code stated clearly for the students. Yes, tattoos are not allowed as some of them carry along a sign for cultists.” She further stated that the school has rare cases of violence by cultists because it monitors the activities of students and also liaise with students to report all irregularities among them. Umar added that though indecent dressing does not necessarily portray anyone as a cultist, it is important to encourage and produce students responsible in character and learning. “The way a person dresses says a lot about them. For example, a lady that dresses half naked is prone to being raped.

A person that wears coloured dreadlocks, sagged trousers, even in America, shows sign of immorality and it is the responsibility of both parents and teachers to raise awareness for our wards to cultivate good manners.” Commenting, a psychologist, Tijjani Bambale, said the overwhelming influence of peer pressure could not be divorced from the menace of cultism. Bambale noted that it was important for institutions to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure that cultists are brought to book. He, however, stressed the need for parents and guardians to pay close attention to young people and expose them to the several consequences of anti-social behaviour. Speaking further on the measures to curb the menace on campus, Bambale harped on the need for young people to be encouraged on how to join groups, associations that build society and humanity, rather than those which work to destroy human life, noting that public sensitisation exercises must be carried out with a view to educating young people, especially fresh students on the dangers of cultism. According to him, some of the telltale signs that a young person has probably joined a cult group include love for specific colours, difficulty in exposing the body, isolation, smoking, among other signs. For Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the fight against cultism is a battle not limited to YABATECH. He stated that the Lagos Command places a premium on tackling cultism from the grassroots, even as he added that the police does not shirk its responsibility of fighting cultism at higher institutions. “We’re not restricting our fight against cultists to YABATECH. It’s the whole Lagos. It’s a menace among the youth and we keep preaching against it. And in our own little way, those we arrest, we prosecute. YABATECH is a tertiary institution. We believe the school should be able to talk to their students or screen students, so that cultists won’t come in and those that are inside are identified and expelled. We face the grassroots more than the tertiary institutions because cultism has moved to secondary schools now and we talk to NGOs to talk to people on the streets. But we pay more attention to secondary schools. “We prefer to catch them young. It is the ones in the secondary schools that will mature and go into tertiary institutions. If you can nip it in the bud at secondary school level, then nobody will go and do cultism in tertiary institutions. We are trying to work smart here in addition to working hard. I’m not saying we don’t have any responsibility to tackle cultism at higher institutions. If they misbehave; we get them arrested and prosecuted. I’m talking about the advocacy part.” He, however, laments that the police has not recorded much success in its fight against cultism, calling on support from Nigerians to tackle the menace. “We would rather focus on the younger ones, so, they don’t see reasons to go into cultism. It’s unfortunate we’ve not recorded much success. The young persons go to prisons and go do cultism again. So, it’s not as successful as we want it to be. There are still cultists everywhere. It’s not a total failure but it’s not as successful as we want it to be. We need more hands on deck. We need more NGOs, more religious and traditional leaders to prevail on their followers

