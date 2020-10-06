Education

YABATECH, group partner on computer training

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The management of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) and Computer and Telecommunication Engineers Association of Nigeria (COMTEAN) are partnering on the development and training in computers.

 

The partnership followed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the college and organisation to collaborate in the training of apprentices in both theory and practical to become competent and certified in chosen areas of computer education.

 

“It is expected that practical training will be conducted at the workplace and theoretical training will be conducted using distance learning mode,” part of the agreement stated.

 

The Rector of the college, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, who signed the document on behalf of the college, however, disclosed that aside from the fact that YABATECH being the first institution to formalise informal apprenticeship programme in the country, the partnership between college and COMTEAN would go a long way to bridge the gap between town and gown.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

UI VC race: I have no preference among contestants – Olayinka

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, has revealed that he was not supporting any of the 12 candidates jostling to succeed him, justifying his unbiased stance on the administrative handover. While speaking with journalists, Olayinka, whose tenure ends in November, stated this while reacting to rumours that he has an ‘anointed’ candidate […]
Education

FCTA blasts heads of schools flouting safety guidelines

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has berated heads of schools, especially government-owned secondary schools, for not observing the COVID-19 safety guidelines, one week after the resumption of classes for exiting students who want to write exams. Chairman, FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19 Restrictions, Ikharo Attah, who led his team Thursday on an […]
Education

Oyo ready for WAEC, other external exams, SUBEB Chair 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Oyo State government disclosed, Monday, its readiness to present students in the State for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), as well as, other external examinations, as the world prepares for post COVID-19 realities. This was disclosed in Ibadan by the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: