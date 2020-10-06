YABATECH, group partner on computer training

The management of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) and Computer and Telecommunication Engineers Association of Nigeria (COMTEAN) are partnering on the development and training in computers.

The partnership followed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the college and organisation to collaborate in the training of apprentices in both theory and practical to become competent and certified in chosen areas of computer education.

“It is expected that practical training will be conducted at the workplace and theoretical training will be conducted using distance learning mode,” part of the agreement stated.

The Rector of the college, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, who signed the document on behalf of the college, however, disclosed that aside from the fact that YABATECH being the first institution to formalise informal apprenticeship programme in the country, the partnership between college and COMTEAN would go a long way to bridge the gap between town and gown.

