Education

Yabatech loses director to COVID, shuts hostel

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has announced the death of the College’s Director, Academic Planning Unit, Mr. M.A.O Omoighe, from COVID-19 complications.
It also ordered all students to vacate the hotels latest Thursday, January 28, 2021.
The medical centre was also shut for two weeks while those who may have had direct contacts with the deceased were told to undergo COVID-19 test and proceed on self-isolation.
The institution also instructed lecturers to resort to online teaching immediately.
The recommendations of the academic board read: “The College should resort to online teaching immediately, for smooth lecturing, lecturers should provide lecture notes to students beforehand and utilise the online period for explanations of the lecture notes, lecturers are to adopt acceptable modality for the online lecturing.
“The Centre for Information Technology and Management (CITM) and the Flexible Skill Development (FSD) should work out improved modalities to enhance e-learning in the college.
“Any meeting of more than 10 persons should be held virtually. Students should vacate the hotels latest Thursday, January 28, 2021. Management will make arrangements to decontaminate the college in due course. This will be done on weekends. Offices are to operate at half capacity.
“All administrative staff should come to the office on alternate days. Any staff that manifests malaria symptoms should self-isolate immediately for two weeks and go for COVID-19 test.
“The academic planning unit should be closed down for two weeks. All staff of the unit should go on isolation and carry out COVID-19 test. The unit should be de-decontaminated before reopening.
“The medical Centre should be closed for two weeks and thereafter disinfected and staff that had direct contacts with the deceased should self-isolate and carry out COVID-19 test.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Closing schools ‘greater public health risk’ than reopening, says top US health official

Posted on Author Reporter

  Keeping schools closed in the coming academic year is a greater risk to children’s health than reopening them, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Redfield said the guidelines the CDC has given on operating schools during the pandemic are designed […]
Education

Between education or destruction

Posted on Author Mahfouz A. Adedimeji

That Nigeria is facing serious challenges is a statement that requires no proof. Every living Nigerian in Nigeria, and perhaps abroad, through the ubiquitous media, sees it, hears it and feels it.   It is arguable that what sustains Nigeria today is the sheer grace of God, which the nation has in abundance but still […]
Education

Old students, govt to partner to rebuild school

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Alumni Association of the Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School (PBGSE), Ewohimi in Edo State, has received the nod of the state government to partner the government in resuscitating and rebuilding the abandoned school.   According to the old students, the letter granting the partnership by the state government was signed by Mrs. U. G. Agbonze […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica