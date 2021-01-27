Yabatech loses director to COVID, shuts hostel

Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has announced the death of the College’s Director, Academic Planning Unit, Mr. M.A.O Omoighe, from COVID-19 complications.

It also ordered all students to vacate the hotels latest Thursday, January 28, 2021.

The medical centre was also shut for two weeks while those who may have had direct contacts with the deceased were told to undergo COVID-19 test and proceed on self-isolation.

The institution also instructed lecturers to resort to online teaching immediately.

The recommendations of the academic board read: “The College should resort to online teaching immediately, for smooth lecturing, lecturers should provide lecture notes to students beforehand and utilise the online period for explanations of the lecture notes, lecturers are to adopt acceptable modality for the online lecturing.

“The Centre for Information Technology and Management (CITM) and the Flexible Skill Development (FSD) should work out improved modalities to enhance e-learning in the college.

“Any meeting of more than 10 persons should be held virtually. Students should vacate the hotels latest Thursday, January 28, 2021. Management will make arrangements to decontaminate the college in due course. This will be done on weekends. Offices are to operate at half capacity.

“All administrative staff should come to the office on alternate days. Any staff that manifests malaria symptoms should self-isolate immediately for two weeks and go for COVID-19 test.

“The academic planning unit should be closed down for two weeks. All staff of the unit should go on isolation and carry out COVID-19 test. The unit should be de-decontaminated before reopening.

“The medical Centre should be closed for two weeks and thereafter disinfected and staff that had direct contacts with the deceased should self-isolate and carry out COVID-19 test.”

