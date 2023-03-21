YABATECH, MTN partner on students, youth empowerment

…as Commonwealth of Learning organises workshop

If the partnership agreement signed by the MTN Nigeria Communication Plc, a telecommunication giant with the management of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), is anything to go by, financing skill training and youth empowerment has received a major leap.

The partnership, according to the college, will enable MTN to support and fund the growth of some 20 students that will enroll under the YABATECH upcoming Skill-in-Demand Project. Under the partnership, which is a year in duration and which is subject to renewal, MTN will reward the top 10 recipients with mobile phone startup kits worth N345,700 each so as to empower the beneficiaries with the needed tools to start a sustainable business. Besides, MTN will pay the sum of N5,457,000 as sponsorship fees, which include honoraria to facilitators of theoretical training (3 months) for 20 students, honoraria to master craftsperson for practical training (3 months) for 20 students, transport fare to 20 students enrolled under the programme, and full mobile phone related startup kits for10 students.

In another development, the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) has concluded a training workshop on “Skill For Work Project Workshop,” organised by the organisation in YABATECH and Computer Village, Ikeja, respectively. Part of the main aims of the workshop, among others, are to enhance the Open Distance Learning (ODL) capabilities of institutions and enterprisebased Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET); develop capacity in gender-responsive and inclusive blended learning practices; scale up outreach initiatives; and respond to market demands for green jobs. During the visit, YABATECH and COL monitored progress in the COL-supported apprenticeship training, held advocacy meetings, and visited master craftsmen at Computer Technicians and Engineers Association of Nigeria (COMTEAN) at the Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.

The college, however, said that the seminar focused on the following topical issues that were extensively deliberated upon, which include monitoring and evaluation of the blended apprenticeship programme using E-Portfolio; framework for quality assurance of the blended apprenticeship programme; use of PLAR and micro-credentials in apprenticeship, and use of ODL for pedagogical up skilling of master crafts persons. “The workshop was a remarkable, very educational and enlightening experience for all participants in the course of the three-day activities. Participants expressed their opinion on the need for such events to encourage more learners to gain empowerment in modern day skills acquisition and empowerment through simplified training for every category of learners, while induction of new trainees was held in the course of the workshop,” the statement added.

Like this: Like Loading...