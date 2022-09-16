Metro & Crime

Yabatech student shot dead by suspected cultists 

An unidentified student of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos was shot dead, Thursday evening, around 9 pm, by suspected cultist.

Our correspondent, who was in the school at the time of the incident, noted that the student was shot twice while other students ran for safety. A student, Tayo Aina, noted that she was behind the student that was shot.

In a jittery voice, she said: “I was going for night class because my final exam is tomorrow and the next thing I heard was a gunshot and the guy behind me fell.

“I can’t say exactly but they were about two to three guys who were standing and I could see one with a gun as I ran for safety.”

Another student, who only identified herself as Mujibat stated that the level of cult shootings and killings in the school had to be stopped.

She stated: “It was a day to our matric during my National Diploma days when someone was also killed. It’s not the first time this is happening and no development has been made towards the issue at all.”

Mujibat noted that she was also on her way to the night class when she heard gunshots and students running helter-skelter for safety.

Confirming the story, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the incident was true.

He stated: “The DPO of the area already visited the scene and confirmed that the incident did happen.”

He also noted that further details would be released by the police after investigations.

All efforts to reach the school’s Rector proved abortive.

 

