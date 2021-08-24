YABATECH yet to fix female hostel razed by fire

Six years after fire gutted the top floor of the two-storey Bakassi female hostel at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) destroying more than 20 rooms; the management of the college is yet to rebuild or renovate the hostel. Though no life was lost in the fire incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2016 as a result of electricity spark, students’ property and belongings were said to have been destroyed in the inferno. Meanwhile, findings by New Telegraph have revealed that due to the inability of the management to renovate the hostel building, the college is presently facing acute shortage of hostel accommodation because the affected hostel is one of the major female halls of residence in the institution. But, the Dean of Students’ Affairs for the college, Mr. Balogun, who spoke with New Telegraph on the issue, however, noted that lack of funds was the major problem delaying the rebuilding of the hostel. “Funding is the major constraint delaying therenovation of the burnt hostels,” he said, adding that the college authorities are waiting for the Federal Government to release funds for the hostel building project. The Dean, who stated that the management had decided to pull down the entire building structures in order to rebuild it all over again, hinted that this has become necessary as a result of massive destruction suffered by the building which will not encourage any form of renovation to be carried out, but a total rebuilding of the structures.

