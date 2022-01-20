News

Yadudu charges editors on fake news, social media

A former Special Adviser to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Prof. Auwalu Yadudu, has cautioned media practitioners on the proliferation of the social media which he said leads to fake news, subsequently threatening the very foundation of the Nigeria state.

He said: “The issues of social media/fake news must be attended to with utmost concern, the reckless, undulated, madness broadcasting and the spread of fake news today is threatening the existence of the nation.” Yadudu, who is a constitutional lawyer, spoke during the Guild of Editors Town Hall meeting in Kano yesterday with the theme ‘Agenda Setting on Sustainable Democratic Culture,’ said while we seek to control the social media, editors must regulate themselves internally as vanguards and watchdogs of society so that room is not left for some to cause havoc in the country. Speaking also, a representative of the United States Embassy in Nigeria, said one of the main reasons of its presence in the country is to help strengthen and bolster democracy and defend human rights in all ramifications.

 

News

NYSC and Ibrahim’s two years’ impactful leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Congolese proverb says; “You do not teach the paths of the forest to an old gorilla.” The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (DG-NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim is an old administrative gorilla in Nigeria. He has dispensed himself perfectly, both as a soldier and administrator per excellence. Anywhere he berths his feet, […]
News

Bodies of plane crash victims found in Russia’s Far East

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rescuers have found the bodies of nine victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in Russia’s Far East, local authorities said. An Antonov An-26 carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday near its destination town of Palana in the region of Kamchatka, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad […]
News Top Stories

Influx of criminals, weapons: FG’s penchant for deceit to blame –Col. Nyiam

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Emmanuel Onani and Akeem Nafiu

…says ECOWAS Protocol not liable as other W. African countries don’t have similar problem Following the rising cases of kidnapping, banditry and insurgency across Nigeria, occasioned by the proliferation of small arms, light weapons and influx of criminal elements into the country, a security strategist, Col. Tony Nyiam, has put the blame squarely on the […]

