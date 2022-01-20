Yadudu charges editors on fake news, social media

A former Special Adviser to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Prof. Auwalu Yadudu, has cautioned media practitioners on the proliferation of the social media which he said leads to fake news, subsequently threatening the very foundation of the Nigeria state.

He said: “The issues of social media/fake news must be attended to with utmost concern, the reckless, undulated, madness broadcasting and the spread of fake news today is threatening the existence of the nation.” Yadudu, who is a constitutional lawyer, spoke during the Guild of Editors Town Hall meeting in Kano yesterday with the theme ‘Agenda Setting on Sustainable Democratic Culture,’ said while we seek to control the social media, editors must regulate themselves internally as vanguards and watchdogs of society so that room is not left for some to cause havoc in the country. Speaking also, a representative of the United States Embassy in Nigeria, said one of the main reasons of its presence in the country is to help strengthen and bolster democracy and defend human rights in all ramifications.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...