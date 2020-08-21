YAF petitions Abiodun, Alake, Awujale, demands action against Yoruba secession groups

A coalition of civil society and self-determination groups, Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF), on Thursday, held a peaceful rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to alert the people of the South West, prominent traditional rulers as well government at all levels and security agencies to the danger posed by a group of people who have been hiding under the guise of championing Yoruba cause to plot the secession of Yorubaland from the rest of Nigeria.

The YAF alleged that these “unpatriotic elements” have been engaging in activities inimical to the well-being and continued corporate existence of Nigeria.

The Forum said that the alleged nefarious and unpatriotic activities of these self-styled Yoruba self-determination groups must be nipped in the bud before they harm the corporate existence of Nigeria and even destroy Yorubaland itself.

It stated that it was to check these dangerous elements that YAF took it upon itself to sound the wake-up call through a peaceful protest to the people of the South West before the situation would go out of hand.

It, therefore, urged government at all levels, royal fathers and all security agencies “to be more informed about the divisive tendencies of these groups and nip it in the bud.”

YAF spokesman, Oloketuyi Ojo, who addressed newsmen during the peaceful rally, which held at the Ogun State Government Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, urged government at all levels and all security agencies “to be more informed about the divisive tendencies of these groups and nip it in the bud.”

Animashaun specifically fingered the Prof. Banji Akintoye-led Yoruba World Congress (YWC) as the culprit and umbrella body for these amorphous Yoruba groups, saying that the aims and objectives of the YWC and its cohorts were “patently suspect.”

He accused the YWC and its alleged cohorts of planning to unleash avoidable violence and needless destruction on the peace-loving Yoruba people in collaboration with their foreign sponsors, in their quest to achieve the violent secession of the South West from the rest of Nigeria for their own selfish interest.

The YAF spokesperson said that the YWC and its cohorts were only bent on bringing hardship and disaster to the peace-loving people of the South-West by their devilish plan to violently confront the rest of the Nigerian nation.

He, therefore, urged government to quickly move against these groups before they would cause incalculable damage to the continued corporate existence of Nigeria and aggravate the demise of Yorubaland.

YAF spokesperson added, “The YORUBA APPRAISAL FORUM is by this statement giving a notice that we, as responsible Yoruba, will not fold our arms and watch a few disgruntled and self-serving individuals to turn our dear Yorubaland into another Somalia, Sudan and Rwanda or a war-torn zone, where anarchy, bloodshed, proliferation of arms and wanton destruction of lives and property would become the order of the day in place of the prosperity that Yorubaland has been known for over thousands of years.

“If it ever becomes imperative for Yorubaland to break away from the rest of Nigeria, if at all things will ever get to this level, it should be a collective decision of all Yoruba people within Nigeria and in the Diaspora. It should not be a decision for a caucus of selfish individuals as represented by Akintoye’s YWC and his collaborators.

“We know the paymasters of those singing the current tune of secession in Yorubaland. Their main objective is to tear the country apart and cause disaffection between hard-working Nigerians residing in Yorubaland and their peace-loving hosts.

“But the purveyors of secession in Yorubaland should know now that there is no way we will allow anybody under the guise of fighting for the freedom of Yoruba people to confiscate the property and possessions of people of other ethnicity legally living in the South-West.

“Therefore, to be forewarned is to be forearmed. The YORUBA APPRAISAL FORUM won’t allow anyone or group of persons to destroy our future and that of those coming behind us.

“We’ll resist with the last drop of our blood all attempts by these renegades masquerading as freedom fighters in Yorubaland to throw our motherland into needless chaos, destruction and desolation.”

YAF also used the occasion to deliver petitions on the matter to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo; the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona and the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle.

The Forum in its petition titled, “PLEASE, SAVE YORUBALAND FROM IMMINENT DOOM!,” called on Governor Abiodun, the Alake, Awujale and Olu of Ilaro to urgently intervene in the matter by rallying other governors and royal fathers in the South-West to avert the impending danger posed by the activities of the self-styled Yoruba self-determination groups.

