YAF takes anti-seccesion to Ekiti, Ondo, petitions govs

As part of their continuous peaceful campaigns against groups agitating for the secession of the South-west and the dismemberment of Nigeria, a coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has stormed Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state and Akure, Ondo state capital.

The campaign, according to a statement, was to sensitise the people and prominent indigenes of the states on the dangers posed to the Nigerian nation by self-acclaimed Yoruba self-determination groups.

The Coalition also seized the opportunity to present petitions to Ekiti state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, his Ondo State counterpart, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN); Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Funminiyi Afuye; Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun and prominent traditional rulers in the two states.

The members of the YAF, who have been going round states in the South-west to draw the attention of their Yoruba kinsmen to the plan to cut off Yoruba race from the rest of Nigeria, also petitioned the Ekiti and Ondo states’ commissioners for local government affairs.

Royal fathers petitioned by the Coalition in the two states include the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba (Dr) Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi;Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adegboye Akaiyejo; Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ilori Faboro; Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole II; Elekole of Ikole, Oba Adewumi Ajibade Fasiku; and Chairman of Ekiti Pelupelu Obas and the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi.

