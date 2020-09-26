News

YAF takes anti-seccesion to Ekiti, Ondo, petitions govs

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

As part of their continuous peaceful campaigns against groups agitating for the secession of the South-west and the dismemberment of Nigeria, a coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has stormed Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state and Akure, Ondo state capital.

The campaign, according to a statement, was to sensitise the people and prominent indigenes of the states on the dangers posed to the Nigerian nation by self-acclaimed Yoruba self-determination groups.

The Coalition also seized the opportunity to present petitions to Ekiti state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, his Ondo State counterpart, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN); Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Funminiyi Afuye; Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun and prominent traditional rulers in the two states.

The members of the YAF, who have been going round states in the South-west to draw the attention of their Yoruba kinsmen to the plan to cut off Yoruba race from the rest of Nigeria, also petitioned the Ekiti and Ondo states’ commissioners for local government affairs.

Royal fathers petitioned by the Coalition in the two states include the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba (Dr) Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi;Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adegboye Akaiyejo; Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ilori Faboro; Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole II; Elekole of Ikole, Oba Adewumi Ajibade Fasiku; and Chairman of Ekiti Pelupelu Obas and the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Military: 602 repentant BHTs suspects swear of allegiance to FG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The military yesterday said that a total of six hundred and two ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members had taken the oath of allegiance to the Federal Government. By that singular act, the de-radicalised suspects had sworn to remain faithful, loyal, disciplined and obedient to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major- General […]
News

A’Ibom has spent N3 billion on fight against Covid-19, says Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    * Set to build 49 ICUs before 2023 * Speaks on school resumption, tax relief, succession plan   Governor Udom Emmanuel has revealed that Akwa Ibom State government has so far invested over N3 billion in ensuring citizens survive the Covid-19 pandemic.     The Governor made this revelation while speaking during his […]
News

Buhari’s nephew, Daura, hale, hearty, says Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, allegedly flown to London last week for medical attention was hale and hearty.   Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, yesterday, asked Nigerians to disregard the report that the 80-year old Daura was flown to London on a medical […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: