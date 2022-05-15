Faith

Yaga Pastor drops Yaga System

Posted on

A decade after its debut album, David Band, led by Yaga Pastor has dropped a new one titled: “Double Anointing.”

The new album has six tracks – Kata War Inna Devil’s Kingdom, Why do you run away? Good Morning Sir, Permanent Solution and Say it, you love me. The free flowing music of David Band is Gospel music with a touch of reggae and pop, according to Yaga Pastor, is dedicated to the son of God – Jesus Christ.

 

Yaga Pastor, a product of Tabansi Records, which made its mark in the 70s and 80s, produced artists like the Late Makek Fashek, Andy Showman, Isaac Black and others.

 

The album which was launched in Ogba, Lagos, recently is already receiving rave reviews on radio stations in the commercial capital of the country. Some of his fans said the new work is a clear departure from his music with a new brand of hrythm called Yaga system

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

