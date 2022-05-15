Yaga Pastor drops Yaga System

A decade after its debut album, David Band, led by Yaga Pastor has dropped a new one titled: “Double Anointing.”

The new album has six tracks – Kata War Inna Devil’s Kingdom, Why do you run away? Good Morning Sir, Permanent Solution and Say it, you love me. The free flowing music of David Band is Gospel music with a touch of reggae and pop, according to Yaga Pastor, is dedicated to the son of God – Jesus Christ.

Yaga Pastor, a product of Tabansi Records, which made its mark in the 70s and 80s, produced artists like the Late Makek Fashek, Andy Showman, Isaac Black and others.

The album which was launched in Ogba, Lagos, recently is already receiving rave reviews on radio stations in the commercial capital of the country. Some of his fans said the new work is a clear departure from his music with a new brand of hrythm called Yaga system

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...