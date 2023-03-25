Politics

Yahaya Bello Calls For Calm, Urges APC Aspirants To Shun Divisive Tendencies

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has called on the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to focus their strengths on wooing party members ahead of the primary election scheduled to hold in April.

Governor Bello stated this in a statement issued on Saturday while reacting to the purported suspension of a member of the APC National Working Committee from the state, Hon. Murtala Yakubu.

The Governor warned against divisive tendencies that could jeopardise the interest of the party and undermine the peace and unity that the ruling party had been known for in the state under his leadership.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, Yahaya Bello wishes all the governorship aspirants a successful screening exercise.

He, however, reiterated that the party would ensure a fair playing ground for the best candidate to emerge in the primary election and expressed confidence that the APC would win the governorship election with a wide margin in November.

The statement read, “The attention of the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has been drawn to a series of publications on the suspension or not of a member of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Hon. Murtala Yakubu.

“The governor, as the leader of our great party in the state, warns against bickering that can undermine the peace and unity that the APC has been known for under his leadership.

“He has therefore directed all aspirants in the forthcoming governorship primary in the state to focus on their strengths in wooing party members and refrain from divisive tendencies in the interest of the party.

“Our party will ensure a fair playing ground for the best candidate to emerge in the primary election and together we shall win the governorship election with a wide margin in November.”

