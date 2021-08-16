Metro & Crime

‘Yahaya Bello can lead Nigeria into prosperity’

The Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, has said his boss can lead Nigeria into rapid growth and prosperity if given the chance to become President.
Governor Yahaya Bello has since declared his interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure expires in 2023.
In a statement by Abubakar Y. Mujahid (Glassman), Asuku described   the governor’s credentials as indomitable, saying he has all it takes to move the country forward.
He said: “The major preoccupation of the Yahaya Bello administration is to remain determined and  focused in achieving the set goals of executing and completing projects that will stand Kogi State out amongst the comity of states.
“And the preoccupation of the Chief of Staff is to see that the unflagging commitment to the achievement of the Kogi Project which is all about the delivery of people-oriented projects.”
The governor’s aide urged those who love the development of the state under Bello to continue to believe in his boss.
Asuku   said on assumption of office as Chief of Staff he proceeded on reconciliation visits to mend broken fences as directed the governor.
He said: “Anyone who knows Governor Yahaya Bello will attest to his excellent upbringing, respect for all, fairness and a genuine commitment to the unity of our dear state.”
the reason he is respected today for these indelible virtues.”

