Metro & Crime

Yahaya Bello: COVID-19 is artificial

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has alleged that COVID-19 is an artificial creation which is aimed at causing fear and panic among people.
This is as the governor said the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana, did not die of coronavirus.
Bello spoke at the third-day prayers for the repose of the soul of late Ajana on Tuesday.
Justice Ajana died on Sunday at a hospital in Abuja.
He described the disease as worse than banditry, Boko Haram and genocide put together, adding that it was artificial but unfortunately sold to Nigerians.
He advised citizens “not to give in to fear and evil of the issues of COVID-19”, adding that “it is a disease that has been imported, propagated and forced on the people for no just cause”.
He pointed out that nothing kills faster than fear, urging the people not to accept “cut and paste, as COVID-9 is only out to create fear, panic; orchestrated to reduce and shorten the lifespan of the people.
“Whether medical experts and scientist believe it or not, COVID-19 is out to shorten the lifestyle of the people, it is a disease propagated by force for Nigerians to accept.”
The governor described the late jurist as a jurist per excellence and a lover of peace.
Earlier in a sermon, Justice Nurudeen Khalifa urged Nigerians to live a life of emulation.
In his remarks, the son of the deceased Chief Justice thanked the state government for their support, describing his father’s death as painful.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

5th person, 42-year-old woman, killed in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

In spite of the hues and cries that have trailed the persistent rape and murder of four innocent citizens in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, another woman, 42, was Wednesday killed in Sasa area of the same local government. The victim, identified as Olusayo Fagbemi, was killed Wednesday while washing plates in […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: NGO trains community leaders, others in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Following the increasing confirmed cases of coronavirus in Plateau State a non-governmental organisation (NGO), known as Scorer Foundation, has trained community leaders, women and youths leaders on COVID-19 guidelines and protocol towards creating proper awareness to the people of Rahoss and other rural area.     The participants of the awareness training, which held on […]
Metro & Crime

Covid 19: Oyo churches comply with Makinde’s directives

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Many churches in Oyo state went agog Sunday after about three months of shut- down as they held their services with many of them complying with the 25 capacity attendance directed by Governor Seyi Makinde, as well as, observing hygiene protocols to curtail the community transmission of coronavirus.   Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, headed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: