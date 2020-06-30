Yahaya Bello: COVID-19 is artificial

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has alleged that COVID-19 is an artificial creation which is aimed at causing fear and panic among people.

This is as the governor said the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana, did not die of coronavirus.

Bello spoke at the third-day prayers for the repose of the soul of late Ajana on Tuesday.

Justice Ajana died on Sunday at a hospital in Abuja.

He described the disease as worse than banditry, Boko Haram and genocide put together, adding that it was artificial but unfortunately sold to Nigerians.

He advised citizens “not to give in to fear and evil of the issues of COVID-19”, adding that “it is a disease that has been imported, propagated and forced on the people for no just cause”.

He pointed out that nothing kills faster than fear, urging the people not to accept “cut and paste, as COVID-9 is only out to create fear, panic; orchestrated to reduce and shorten the lifespan of the people.

“Whether medical experts and scientist believe it or not, COVID-19 is out to shorten the lifestyle of the people, it is a disease propagated by force for Nigerians to accept.”

The governor described the late jurist as a jurist per excellence and a lover of peace.

Earlier in a sermon, Justice Nurudeen Khalifa urged Nigerians to live a life of emulation.

In his remarks, the son of the deceased Chief Justice thanked the state government for their support, describing his father’s death as painful.

Like this: Like Loading...