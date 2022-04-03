Yahaya Bello formally declares to run for president

…unveils Zwingina, Hafsat Abiola, in Hope ’23 Campaign

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Saturday at the Eagles Square, Abuja formally declared that he would vie for the office of the president in 2023. This was in answer to calls by various interest and pressure groups that he should drop his hat in the ring

The last few months have witnessed calls by different youth and women groups across Nigeria on the Kogi State Governor to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The National Coordinator of Hope 2023, Yahaya Bello Campaign Organization, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina and Director-General of the Hope 2023 Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola, set the tone for the day when both of them charged Nigerians to see Hope 2023 as an avenue to rebuild a challenged nation. Zwingina said he found Yahaya Bello, a Nigerian who was determined to fix the nation. He said: “We have a man in our hands who has all it takes to make Nigeria a great nation.

That man is Yahaya Bello. In 1993, we hoped for a great nation. But that Hope was truncated. Today, we have another hope. That Hope will give us prosperity as a nation.” In her remarks, Hafsat Abiola told the mammoth crowd that the time for renaissance was now. She said: “To the youth and women of Nigeria, congratulations, this is your product, own it.

The daughter of the winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election said Nigerians were poor while Nigeria was not poor. She charged the people to elect a leader who could tap into the potentials of the na-tion to impact on the people.

She continued: “The journey to a new Nigeria has started and we will go all the way to ensure Yahaya Bello becomes the President of Nigeria. We have seen in him, a cosmopolitan leader who will bring Nigeria together and heal the wounds of the past.”

The Deputy Governor of the State, Chief David Onoja, said the Kogi State Governor had protected the political interest of the Kogi women without any special legislation, assuring the Nigerian women of the readiness of Yahaya Bello to ensure women inclusion.

While declaring his intention to run, Governor Bello reiterated that he had demonstrated capacity to lead Nigeria in his present assignment as the Governor of Kogi State, noting that, for him, all that mattered was Nigeria and the wellbeing of citizens.

