Yahaya Bello, perfect fit as Buhari's successor – Ododo

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assertion that his successor should be someone who could secure the country, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo has endorsed the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as a worthy presidential candidate in the forth coming general elections.

Ododo, a staunch supporter of the GYB2PYB agenda, who spoke in Lokoja the Kogi State capital, noted that the monumental achievement of the Kogi State Government under Bello in securing lives and property in the state was a clear demonstration of the mastery of both kinetic and non-kinetic instruments of national security by him.

He said: “It is only natural that GYB would replicate the same string of successes recorded in the provision of infrastructure and security in all parts of Kogi State  at the national level when elected the President of Nigeria in 2023.”

While commending the President for the renewed efforts in the military offensive against bandits and insurgents across the country, he called on Nigerians to support the presidential aspiration of Governor Yahaya Bello whom he noted was the only man ready to throw his hat in the ring to address current security challenges and infrastructural development in the country.

This he noted has been demonstrated through several projects like the construction of Ganaja flyover, Okene Reference Hospital and other health institutions across the state as well road networks in the nooks and crannies of the state, security interventions one of which was the recent arrest of all 25 armed robbery suspects who attacked a bank in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area of the state.

 

