Yahaya Bello’ll be last man standing in presidential race – Campaign Organisation

The Hope ’23 Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation has refuted, in strong terms, a fake report that Governor Yahaya Bello, who submitted his completed presidential form on Thursday, had also picked a Senate form.

The Campaign Organisation described the report as a laughable concoction of desperate aspirants who would do anything to be in the shoes of Governor Bello, the leading contender in the 2023 presidential race.

The Director, Media and Publicity, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yemi Kolapo, urged the media to always do their checks thoroughly and not play into the hands of those she described as out-paced politicians seeking to pull down serious contenders with fake and utterly mischievous reports.

“As we stand today in the build up to the All Progressives Congress’ primary elections, our Principal, Governor Yahaya Bello’s popularity, among critical stakeholders, party members in general, and Nigerians as a whole, is unparalleled.

“Who among the aspirants has an office address? Let them come and visit the headquarters of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Office and see that we are ready to move to Aso Rock after our father, President Buhari. Governor Bello bought Senate form? A lie from the pit of hell.

“Our consultations across all the states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, have shown that the next election will only favour a man of the people. Our highly experienced and noble party leaders know that the only consideration is about winning election and will field the right candidate that will enable the party to retain power. That candidate is Governor Yahaya Bello.

“We can say, conservatively, that more than half of APC delegates are with us. The people have decided to vote their conscience and are yearning for that loyal leader with the capacity to build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari and take Nigeria to the desired destination.

“It is disheartening that some people can still resort to this kind of intellectually deficit strategy to make themselves relevant in an arena where they definitely have no seats. We know the sponsors of this report and urge them with every sense of decency to retrace their steps and work on picking the pieces of their fast crumbling political bricks instead of engaging in petty, outdated “pull them down” gimmicks.

“I want to assure Nigerians and the teeming supporters of Governor Yahaya Bello – the youths, women, people with special needs and indeed all Nigerians, at home and abroad, that if there will be one individual left in the presidential race, that individual would be our Principal, Governor Yahaya Bello,” Kolapo said.

 

