Yahaya Bello’s model as panacea to tackling rising insecurity

There is no doubt that the deteriorating state of insecurity in Nigeria today is cause for concern to the government and other well-meaning members of society. No part of the country is safe, even though the nature of insecurity varies from one geopolitical zone to another. Security, according to Oxford Dictionary is the state of being from danger or threat. Security connotes safety, refuge, sanctuary.

The opposite is the state of being open to danger or threat, lack of protection. Chapter two of the 1999 Constitution under the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy specifically provides that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” It’s, therefore, not surprising that security matters command the attention and higher consideration of successive governments in Nigeria.

No meaningful development can take place in the absence of security. Since President Muhammadu Buhari came into office on May 29, 2015, his administration has allocated approximately N5.081 trillion for defence, including the appropriation of N4.669 trillion to the federal ministry of defence from 2016 to date and $1 billion (N412 billion) for the purchase of military equipment.

This is despite the loss of 11,420 civilians and security personnel to Boko Haram insurgency and attacks by herdsmen and bandits between May 2015 and July 2021. The rising agitations for self-determination by youths from sections of the country have not helped matters, as well as they, have compounded the worsening security situation and tension in the country.

The figure of the killings was obtained from the Nigeria Security Tracker, a project of the Council on Foreign Relations, an American think-tank. Statistics were also sourced from the BBC, SBM Intelligence and Amnesty International. The above scenario has put the federal and state governments under the pressure of finding solutions to the debilitating security challenges in the country.

That is why the recently First Annual Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents/ Editors held at Abuja has become instructive in trying to proffer solutions to the security challenges in the country. The first paper presented by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkareem Moh’d Jamiu entitled, ‘Youth Participation in Governance: Effect on Crime Rate,’ and the second paper presented by the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. David Apeh, entitled, “Achieving Food Security In Spite of Global Economic Downturn, the Kogi State Story” are indeed thoughtprovoking. Both resource persons delved into what the state government under Governor Bello was doing to protect not the only security of lives and property but also boost food security.

The two presentations also provided a variable peer review to other states in terms of what they can do at that level to complement the federal government’s efforts in tackling insecurity in the country. It is critical to draw the parallel between the two papers as they approached the issue of insecurity from different angles of curbing youth bulge through mentorship and integration in governance as well as through channelling the youths into agribusiness, providing them with the enabling environment, as a way of stemming food insecurity, which ultimately also leads to the insecurity of lives and property.

First, the Chief of Staff, Moh’d Jamiu, who addressed the issue of youth bulge in the country, posited that Nigeria has the third-largest youth population in the world and a median age of 18 years. But he stated, however, that the youth demographic is grossly under-represented in Nigeria’s governance process. According to him, a cursory overview of the median age of Nigeria’s leaders would show that the nation’s political echelons are dominated by persons older than the age of 50.

He said there is a biased perception about youths being inexperienced and not mature enough to be trusted with the affairs of the state, resulting in the youths having been left out in major decision making and policy formulation processes that ought to serve their interest.

The Chief of Staff averred that the average Nigerian youth is well equipped with the skills and technical knowhow to make a difference in Nigeria’s governance architecture but hardly are they given the opportunity to put these skills to work in mainstream development and governance. “In Nigeria, youths face poverty, displacement, barriers to education, multiple forms of discrimination and limited employment prospects and opportunities.

All these have constituted a clog in the wheels of growth and development of both the body and minds of the majority of our youths,” he said. According to Moh’d Jamiu, beyond the socio-economic problems that these challenges portend, the perception of alienation and marginalization of youth has led to problems of insurgency, banditry and insecurity in certain regions of the country. “It is evidenced by the daily reports from Security Agencies and the Media that the greatest threat to Nigeria’s nascent democracy is the prevailing insecurity of lives and properties of the people.”

He said that since the 1960’s Nigeria has had its fair share of threats to its democratic process through militia groups, movements for the actualization of sovereign states, uprisings and violent extremism hinged on religious radicalism, kidnappings, vandalism, insurgency, violent groups and organized criminal syndicates. “In all of this, youths have been used as willing tools and being at the forefront of rebellion and the perpetuation of these crimes.” Moh’d Jamiu posited that Gov Bello, himself a youth, having emerged as governor at age 40, having been sworn in as the fourth governor of the state on January 27, 2016, introduced measures and other policy interventions in trying to mitigate the challenges posed by the youth bulge. This he did without neglecting the other marginalized groups like women and the people living with disabilities.

“Governor Yahaya Bello’s youth driven administration has succeeded in providing adequate security in the state by enhancing the quality of the lives of the citizens of Kogi State through his unrelenting fight against insecurity.” The Chief of Staff listed himself, appointed as G Protocol at the age of 32 and upgraded to Chief of Staff at the age of 36, among other youths being mentored and integrated into the governance system.

“The efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello against insecurity have brought the crime rate in the state to its barest minimum, making Kogi State a safe haven for settlers, investors and a connecting bridge between the north and southern regions of our great nation, Nigeria.” On the other hand, the paper presented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Apeh highlighted the looming food insecurity globally but with special emphasis in developing countries like Nigeria, and how it could exacerbate the general insecurity in the country. Apeh addressed the issues underlying the food crisis to include; drought, flood and conflicts (farmers/herders crisis), kidnapping/ banditry, as well as a high rate of population growth and poverty. He also suggested how global food security could be achieved which included; expansion of the agricultural land area and increasing the yields per unit of area and per year (farm inputs, funding credits/loans). The Commissioner for Agriculture noted that Kogi with a landmass of about 28, 313.53sqkm, with a mainstay of the economy being agriculture has a comparative advantage in the production of cashew, rice, cassava, palm oil, maize, beniseed, cowpea, yam as well as livestock and aquaculture.

The commissioner made it known that the state is collaborating with international development organizations such as World Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development/Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD/ VCD) as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria for various agricultural programmes in the state. The collaboration with the World Bank is in the area of funding agro-processing, productivity enhancement and livelihood support (APPEALS) project which empowers youth/women in rice, cassava and cashew. Similarly, the state is collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to fund projects to empower youth and women in the development of aquaculture and cassava production and processing.

The state embarked on agricultural mechanization with the procurement of agro implements such as 100 tractors, 1000 power tillers distributed to women farmers, irrigation facilities and farm inputs. Aside from the establishment of Green House at Osara in the central senatorial district, the state employed 25 veterinary doctors, constructed/rehabilitated poultry farms, loaned money to 14, 955 farmers under the Anchor Borrower Programme of the CBN, among so many other agro projects and programmes. The state is benefiting from Staple Crops Processing Zone (SCPZ), 14 in number, to be established across the country; and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the establishment of a Bio-Fuel factory and sugarcane plantation at the Alape Staple Crops Processing Zone. This is in addition to releasing money for the survey of 20, 000 jobs for teeming youths in the state.

