Yahaya visits Operation Hadin Kai Theatre, hails wounded troops

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa MAIDUGURI

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major- General Faruk Yahaya, was at the Theatre Headquarters, Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) on his maiden operational visit to the theatre to assess the operational and welfare state of the troops.

 

During the visit, General Yahaya was also at the 7 Divison hospital, where he assured wounded troops of adequate medicare and support in the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the area.

 

The COAS gave the as  surances yesterday when he visited the 7 Division hospital and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), to commiserate with the sick and wounded in action troops recuperating at the medical facilities.

 

While at the hospital, the COAS, who prayed for their speedy recovery, also took time to interact with the soldiers, assuring them of proper medical care and welfare, adding that their medical care was of utmost importance to him.

 

He told the wounded troops that the nation was indeed proud of their selfless service and sacrifices toward restoring peace to the North-East region.

 

 

Also, the COAS was at the Mechanical Repair Group to inspect ongoing repairs and refurbishment of vehicles at the workshop through the use of local resources and commended the resilience and ingenuity of the engineers and technicians in fixing most of the vehicles that were hitherto classified as ‘beyond local repairs.’

 

Earlier, the new Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, briefed the COAS on the operational situation in the theatre and assured the COAS that all efforts would be geared towards bringing the war against terrorism to a decisive end

