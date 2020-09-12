‘Yahoo Boys’ better than Nigerian politicians –SamKlef

Nigerian music Producer and blogger, Samuel Oguachuba (aka Samklef) has revealed on Twitter why he thinks ‘Yahoo Boys’ are better than Nigerian politicians. “Yahoo Boys” is a popular Nigerian term used in describing people who engage in advanced cybercrime. However, SamKlef said his position was informed by the supposed fact that the former gives back to their community. The music producer wrote on Twitter: “Yahoo boys are far better than Nigeria politicians… dey help people even support people they don’t know. Who our politicians help?”
