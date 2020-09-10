Yahoo: EFCC arrests brothers, others, recovers cars

Metro & Crime

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, yesterday arrested two pairs of brothers – Ayoola Timilehin and Olusola Timilehin as well as Oladayo Fayemi and Tolulope Fayemi – for internet fraud. The commission also arrested three other suspected internet fraudsters otherwise called Yahoo Boys.

They are Temitope Kumuyi, Babatunde Oyelakin and Olanrewaju Ibrahim. The suspects were arrested at their hideout at Alaka, Elebu area of Ibadan, Oyo State. They are all aged between 20 and 30 years. The suspects were arrested based on intelligence linking them with opulence without any identifiable means of livelihood.

Items recovered from them include four cars, laptops, exotic phones and a stamp bearing the identity of the Bursary Section of Queensland University’s School of Medicine, Australia. According to the EFCC, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

