‘Yahoo Yahoo’ govs backed Mai’s ‘coup’ against APC –Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has claimed his Yobe State counterpart Mai Mala Buni was backed by some “Yahoo Yahoogovernors” tosabotage the party. Buni was sacked as Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) following his alleged plan to scuttle the ruling party’s National Convention scheduled for March 26. Niger State Governor Sani Bello has replaced him on an acting basis.

In a statement yesterday, Akeredolu said the promptness of President Muhammadu Buhari and governors to salvage the party from “internalscavengers” wasagreat movetopreventtheAPCfrom plunging over the cliff. He assured Bello of the support of most of the APC governors to conduct a successful national convention. “Undoubtedly, the firm leadership, candour and honesty exemplified by Mr President who heads the administration that is the product of the APC deserves no less support and complementary responsibilitiesfromallstakeholders.

“The installation of the CECPC was beyond a call to service. It was a child of necessity moulded to one, instil discipline in leadership and engender coherence among stakeholders and more importantly, to deepen the Rule of Law in our party.” He added: “Without necessarily dwelling on details that are known to critical stakeholders, the path taken lately by Governor Mai Mala Buni, the immediate past head of the CECPC and an indivisible few, is an unenviable trajectory undeserving of our dear party. It is a disdainful narrative.

“Nevertheless, thecourage and determination as well as shrewd sincerity of purpose demonstrated by most of the APC governors remain a delight. “Significantly, the swift response and prompt action taken by Mr President have, in no small means, salvaged our great party from internal scavengers. We indeed survived a civilian coup largely inspired by mischief and incurable lust for power through artificial barricades.

“We, the governors are for the party except for the few ‘Yahoo, Yahoo’ governors (apologies to Salihu, former DG of the Progressive Governors’ Forum) who were hand in glove with Buni to circumvent the will of the majority of ourParty(APC) members. “Progressivegovernorsin the true name, mostly all of us, are determined to see our Party through these patchy parts at all cost. “None of the scanty numbers has the guts to carry out their imaginary threats as reported in sponsored stories. We dare them to leave the party.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...