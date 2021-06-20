News Top Stories

Yakassai: Presidency liable for Nigeria’s problems

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has attributed the upheavals presently taking place in the country to the too much power vested in the Presidency by the presidential system of government.

 

Yakassai disclosed that the North and the South are always at loggerheads over who controls the Presidency, adding that the situation was responsible for the many troubles taking place in the country.

 

The former presidential aide then proposed that to solve all these problems, Nigerian needed to frame its constitution like that of the French people to accommodate a President and a Prime Minister at the same time.

 

With such an arrangement, the North can take one position and the South can take the other, allowing the people to concentrate on other issues instead of fighting over the presidency at all times.

The founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) also told Sunday Telegraph on the telephone that those canvassing for the outright change of the constitution, two years to an election, are calling for a military coup in disguise, adding that he would never be party to such an arrangement.

 

He also noted that in as much as every Nigerian is entitled to their opinion, the people should be allowed to make their choice and decide what they really want.

 

His words: “According to the provision of the constitution, only the National Assembly in collaboration with the state assemblies can amend the constitution to whatever they want to do.

 

So, what they are doing is in accordance with the constitution.” On those suggesting that Nigeria should adopt the republican constitution, Yakassai said: “Two years to an election people are talking about dropping the constitution and adopting a new one entirely?

 

“There is only one way of bringing another constitution on board and that is through military coup and whoever is talking about what you are asking me now is only thinking of creating a condition for military coup in Nigeria and we are tired of that. The military coup that started in 1966 destroyed Nigeria.

 

The military government has nothing to offer to Nigerians because they destroyed the country. “So, for anybody to be talking about military coup in disguise, I am now old. I cannot waste my time working for any military man to come and rule Nigeria. Allow Nigerians to decide for themselves what they want.

 

 

We have a National Assembly elected by Nigerians. Nobody has any authority as far as the constitution is concerned to change the letters of the constitution, except the National Assembly in collaboration with the state assemblies. ”

 

He also proposed: “What I am looking for is a kind of French Constitution with an elected president with a prime minister in government and that is what I have said many times. Other Nigerians are also entitled to their opinions. But as far as I am concerned, this is what I am hoping that Nigerians will have.

 

“There are so many reasons why I am supporting this kind of constitution, because Nigeria is being looked at as either, North and South.

 

If we have the kind of French constitution, the North can take one, either the president or the prime Minister and the South can have the other one and that can bring peace to the country. “What is causing the problem in the country is the power in the Presidency. Everybody is looking at the Presidency.

 

I want something that will take away this attention, this greed from the presidency, so that Nigerians can focus on other things. This presidential system did not make Nigeria better, I can say that,” he said.

