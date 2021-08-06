Yakubu Dogara is our leader in Bauchi South –Lukshi

A member representing Dass Local Government Area in the Bauchi State Assembly, Bala Ali Lukshi, has described the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as the remote control of Bauchi South politics. New Telegraph learnt that Bauchi South comprises Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa-Balewa local government areas.

Speaking in an interview with our correspondent at his residence in Bauchi, Lukshie said when Dogara was in People Democratic Party (PDP), he installed three members of the state assembly into power at Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa local government councils. He said during the recent bye election of State Assembly seat in Dass after the death of the late Musa Mantai Baraza of APC, ahead of the election, the PDP stakeholders in the state team up and spent days in Dass campaigning in order to take the mantle of leadership from the APC, but Dogara alone trashed the ruling party. Lukshi said: “If not because of my boss Yakubu Dogara I wouldn’t have been in the state assembly seat representing Dass Local Government Areas.

Dogara played a significant role towards ensuring my success as well as my elections as house member.” He also called on the people of Dass Local Government Area to continue to support Dogara and APC toward ensuring the returning of APC into power in the coming 2023 general election in the state.

