Yakubu: Electoral constituencies not delineated for 25 years

…as NASS promises to support commission in exercise

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, disclosed that the country had not witnessed delineation of electoral constituencies in the last 25 years. Yakubu made the disclosure when he led a delegation from the Commission to pay a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan in Abuja. This was as the National Assembly assured Nigerians that it would work with the electoral umpire in its bid to properly delineate electoral constituencies across the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In his submission, the INEC Chairman said that the delineation of constituencies required an Act of the National Assembly, adding that, “the major consideration for revision of the country into constituencies is the population quota.” “The National Assembly has powers under the constitution to actually request INEC to delineate constituencies by an Act of the Assembly.

“No Act of the National Assembly has asked INEC to delineate constituencies since the last delineation in 1996,” Yakubu revealed. Responding to the remarks by the INEC boss, the President of the Senate, promised that the nation’s apex legislative body would work with the Commission to delineate electoral constituencies across the country ahead of the 2023 polls.

The last exercise, which witnessed the creation of electoral districts and constituencies across the country, was carried out 25 years ago in 1996. Lawan said that the delineation of electoral constituencies in the country would enhance democracy as well as provide equitable and fair representation in Nigeria’s governance structure. He further explained that having more districts and constituencies would present a level playing field for all Nigerians to elect leaders of their choice at the polls.

He underscored the need for the Federal Government to find a way around getting accurate information about the country’s population size, stressing that such information is significant and critical for the creation of more constituencies in disadvantaged areas.

The Senate President stated that the exercise for the creation of electoral constituencies had become imperative, particularly against the backdrop of resolving conflicts arising from court verdicts and the provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended.

He queried: “Are we going to respect what the constitution provides for, or discount constitutional provision and respect what the courts would ask INEC to do? “We have to settle that, even for the sake of protecting you and going extremely legal, so that we don’t create difficulties going forward. “But we must resolve this, because it is time. Since 1996, when the current electoral districts and constituencies were created, there has been no such exercise.”

