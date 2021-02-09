News Top Stories

Yakubu: INEC’s strategic plan to track off season elections

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) 2022 to 2026 strategic plan will afford the commission the opportunity to track off season elections. The plan, which was launched yesterday, was the third in the series.

 

The commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said it will help INEC to identify all events, programmes and actions that needed to be implemented before the 2023 general election. INEC achieved 75 per cent implementation in the 2012/2016 plan, the highest since the strategic plan was introduced.

According to Yakubu, “The commission believes that we can’t approach election management on an ad hoc basis, but rather, we must deliberately plan for elections. “So the commission produced a strategic plan to cover the period of 2012 to 2016.

 

And then we reviewed the plan to cover the period 2017 to 2021. And now we’re reviewing the plan again, to cover the period 2022 to 2026. “This plan will form the basis set for the full formulation of the election project plan for the 2023 general election.

“It will also help us to track the off season governorship elections taking place between this year 2021 and 2023 to ensure that these elections are also properly implemented.”

 

INEC will conduct three off season governorship elections before the 2023 general election in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states. Yakubu expressed the belief that both the strategic plan and the election project plan would enable the commission to monitor all the processes through the election management system platforms.

 

He told the 17-member committee headed by AVM Ahmad Mu’azu, that the commission expects its report within 40 days.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Understanding why wailers are after Gov Zulum

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bigoted partisans have come to free reign in Nigeria. Very unconscionably and irresistibly, these partisan lees which have populated Nigeria delight in politicizing national security. It is the only explication which sufficiently accounts for their unbearably selfish outrage and mouthing of inanities on resurgence of insecurities in the country. These dregs in the country have […]
News

#EndSARS: Bayelsa judicial panel commences sitting

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and related extra judicial killings has commenced sitting in Yenagoa with an assurance that it will adopt the principle of the rule of law by giving fair hearing to all sides of a petition. Justice Ogola, who announced that the Judicial panel has so far […]
News

COVID-19: El-Rufai goes into self-isolation again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has gone into isolation again after being exposed to persons who tested positive for COVID-19. The governor, in a tweet early Saturday said he had been notified of more positive COVID-19 test results of persons close to him. He said these included an immediate family member and senior officials […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica