Yakubu: INEC’s strategic plan to track off season elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) 2022 to 2026 strategic plan will afford the commission the opportunity to track off season elections. The plan, which was launched yesterday, was the third in the series.

The commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said it will help INEC to identify all events, programmes and actions that needed to be implemented before the 2023 general election. INEC achieved 75 per cent implementation in the 2012/2016 plan, the highest since the strategic plan was introduced.

According to Yakubu, “The commission believes that we can’t approach election management on an ad hoc basis, but rather, we must deliberately plan for elections. “So the commission produced a strategic plan to cover the period of 2012 to 2016.

And then we reviewed the plan to cover the period 2017 to 2021. And now we’re reviewing the plan again, to cover the period 2022 to 2026. “This plan will form the basis set for the full formulation of the election project plan for the 2023 general election.

“It will also help us to track the off season governorship elections taking place between this year 2021 and 2023 to ensure that these elections are also properly implemented.”

INEC will conduct three off season governorship elections before the 2023 general election in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states. Yakubu expressed the belief that both the strategic plan and the election project plan would enable the commission to monitor all the processes through the election management system platforms.

He told the 17-member committee headed by AVM Ahmad Mu’azu, that the commission expects its report within 40 days.

Like this: Like Loading...