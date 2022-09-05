Yakusak: Rejection of Nigeria’s produce abroad embarrassing

Director/CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, in this interview with ABDULWAHAB ISA, speaks on efforts to rectify rejection of Nigeria’s export produce overseas

Why is the Council considering establishing a warehouse?

The Council’s quest to provide export -related supply chain solutions necessitated the proposal for setting up a domestic export warehouse.

The warehouse is designed to provide best practices in storage, fast-track logistic solutions, efficient and seamless documentation process, among others, that are very important in ensuring timely delivery of exportable products to importers and also a crucial factor in complying with export orders.

Basically, the initiative is expected to significantly reduce the cost of doing business for MSMEs exporting companies and further serve as a onestop transit facility/terminal where preshipment activities like packaging/ labelling, aggregation, fumigation, pre-shipment inspection of non-oil export designated consignments are done in preparation for transportation and eventual shipment to export destinations.

It will, therefore, provide a veritable platform where export related agencies and exporters will interface. This definitely will expedite formulation of novel solutions to challenges that may arise in the course of implementation.

Does it have a bearing on Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business initiative?

Of course, it does. You will recall that the Federal Government, through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment (PEBEC) National Action Plan 7.0, focuses on export reforms and ease of doing business issued a series of directives to government agencies. Essentially, this is to ensure operationalisation of the Domestic Export Warehouse initiative.

Clearly, this is a matching order, which we must comply with and also a demonstration of commitment to the success of the warehouse initiative by the Federal Government.

This is the second batch of warehouse operators to be presented letters by the Council. Could you evaluate the impact of first batch operators in promoting non- oil exports?

You know, before now, we gave letters to nine. Today, we have another batch of four operators bringing the total number to thirteen.

And, of course, we also have cause to add what we call aggregation centers that will feed the DEWs. So, we have 14 domestic warehouse operators. One aggregator center has fully been licensed. And, of course, it’s a work in progress, it’s actually a work in progress. Some of them as you can see are just taking off.

We have about two now that are ready for full commissioning and operation. We have to wait for other stakeholders, the inter agencies collaboration to come on board.

For example, we just received a letter from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) approving special dedicated duty number plates. Everything has to be fully in place before they are commissioned. Like I said, tentatively, one or two are ready to take off now.

You described domestic warehouse initiative as a game changer. What do you mean in effect?

The project is envisaged to be a game-changer in the non-oil supply chain. It will lead to substantial increase in Nigeria’s non-oil export earnings and increase the country’s global market share in non-exportable products. As I told you earlier, this initiative will reduce the cost of doing business for MSME exporting companies and further serve as a one stop transit facility/terminal where pre-shipment activities like packaging, labeling and fumigation and pre-shipment inspection take place. It is a platform for congregation of export related agencies, a place for exporters to interface.

Some agencies have played and are playing good roles in ensuring speedy implementation of the project. We have sister agencies we share symbiotic relationship with, who give high dose of commitment.

The Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Ports Authority, Nigerian Agriculture Quarantine Service and Nigerian Shippers Council, the Nigeria Police Forece and Federal Produce Inspection Service and Federal Road Safety Commission are part of the success story of the programme.

As I said in the course of my address to the operators, today’s event is a culmination of series of activities that are geared towards providing practical solutions to issues relating to logistics and timely delivery of Nigeria non-oil exports and enhance its competitiveness.

What were the challenges you encountered in the course of putting them up and how did you overcome them?

Of course, there must be challenges. You know this is not one agency af- fair. There is the issue of bureaucracy.

We curb such challenges by resorting to direct contact and direct follow up with the heads of those agencies. So far, they have been cooperative with us. They don’t have an option than to be cooperative because it’s a directive of the Federal Government. As I said earlier, the National Action Plan 7.0 directed specifically that we should ensure full operationalization of DEW. That is what we are doing now.

How is the Council interfacing with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in realising CBN’s RT200 designed to remit proceeds of non-oil export to the country?

The question is: What is CBN’s RT200 initiative? It’s just a directive, a policy to indicate that in the next five years we should earn about $200 billion in foreign exchange in nonoil export. That is the essence of it. What is domestic warehouse doing? What is the essence of it?

It is to facilitate export. The idea is to facilitate export and curb supply side constraints. If you see what is happening at the ports now, there is a logjam. You can hard ly h a v e a c – cess to the port.

The warehouse is like a facilitation process for CBN policy to be achieved. One of the warehouses licensed will operate in Nasarawa State, won’t you make it a regionalpolicy so that every geo-political zone of the country will have one? If you look at the way the warehouses are structured, it’s purely regional.

Because if you are not regional, you can’t achieve your objective and it won’t facilitate trade. Yes, one is in Nasarawa, which is the aggregation center to take care of sesame seeds and other seeds that are in Nasarawa. We are going to do it on a product and geographical basis. The one in Nasarawa will cover all the six-geopolitical zones.

One of the operators suggested a need for thematic clusters to facilitate the process. He raised the problem of finishing as a bottleneck. What is NEPC doing in this regard?

What he said is a suggestion. He said there is a need for thematic clusters to facilitate the process. He said it during his preliminary remarks and we agreed with him. We will agree with anything that will facilitate export; that will increase our chance of getting our goods into the international market. If thematic cluster is the answer, so be it.

Could you give an update on progress made in respect of the Export Expansion Grant (EEG)? Yes, there is a development. About N375 billion has been approved by the Federal Government. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved EEG before now.

As I talk to you now, two weeks ago the minister finance, budget and national planning wrote a letter to the president for approval, and to send the EEG to the National Assembly for endorsement. Once the president approves, the EGG will be sent to the National Assembly for ratification. N375 billion EEG has been approved for 288 companies.

Goods originating from Nigeria have suffered rejection overseas due to poor packaging and quality. What is NEPC doing to rectify this?

We are making efforts to address the case of product rejection abroad, especially within the European Union. We have three key projects we are undertaking now to curb product rejection.

The first programme is called go global, go certification. What we do in that programme is to identify an SMES that has potential, that has good exportable products. As a certified and amplifying body, some of them are abroad, but they have their offices here in Nigeria.

We go through those SMEs, look at their processes – their food chain supplies and certify them. We gave certificates to 1001 SMEs and the certification involves hazards and license critical contract points, and FDA if you want to export to the United States of America and, of course, ISO 2000. NEPC paid for those certifications. If you check, about two or three weeks ago, we advertised in the national dailies inviting more SMEs to come and be part of the certification processes.

If you have done certification, your goods can’t be rejected anywhere. They are certified by international standards. They are well recognised in line with the best practices in the world. That is the first thing we are doing to curb the issue of goods rejection. As I speak to you now, a committee has been set up by the minister and NEPC is the secretariat. It’s set up right in this hall. It’s called the committee on export rejection.

We are working right now. By the time we finish we are going to give the honorable minister the report. The other thing we are doing is, by this September, we are going to the UK. We are visiting the Border Control and the sister agency, like our own NAFDAC in their area.

We are meeting them. We want to find out what the issues are. What exactly are the issues that Nigerians products are being rejected on a daily basis. It’s actually getting embarrassing and we have to stop them. We are meeting with them; we are meeting with some members of their parliament; we are meeting with the border control people.

We are meeting with all other regulatory agencies; I mean all import regulatory agencies from the UK, to find out actual reasons for product rejection. We will come back to implement whatever they say. These are some of the things we are doing.

Other things we are doing is packaging. We encourage our SMEs on how to package. Packaging is very key. No matter how good your product is, if it’s not well packaged, it may be rejected. Apart from packaging helping to protect the goods, health issues are also there. These are some of the things we are doing.

Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), during her working visit to Nigeria last year, visited NEPC. Her engagement with some senior officials of NEPC centered on projects. Could you speak to them?

Her visit to NEPC was part of her itinerary. There were some projects that came up, we called itthe Standards Trade Development Facility project (STDF), which we are working on in collaboration with WTO. When it’s ready we will get back to you.

What is the logic behind establishment of export trade houses by the Council?

To make Nigerian products competitive in the global market compel us to establish three ETHs in Cairo, Egypt, Lome in Togo and Nairobi in Kenya respectively.

The ETHs are targeted at increasing Nigeria’s international market share and growth, enhance the visibility of Nigerian products as well as increase foreign exchange inflow and create employment for the teaming youths. At this juncture, may I also inform you that plans are underway to establish another ETH in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), among others.

This project is being executed under public-private- oartnership (PPP) scheme. I need to restate that, just as the Council is driving the competitiveness of Nigerian products in the international market through global certification of Nigerian products, we are also building the capacity of staff to drive the implementation of the Quality Management System towards obtaining the ISO 9001: 2015 Certification. The objective is to further enhance the NEPC brand and position it as a world class Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO) that is primed to deliver quality and seamless service to the exporting community.

How prepared are the council’s staff in implementing your vison for the council?

The Council held a management retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as part of efforts to review the NEPC’s Corporate Strategy and further create a new vision for the survival of non-oil export. Furthermore, under its Strategic Mentorship and Staff Training Programme (SMESP), a total of ten sessions have so far been held.

The objectives include, among others, to build capacity of officers, promote shared knowledge and expertise across cadre as well as bridge communication gap. We have also commenced training and re-training of our personnel. This is intended to close identified skill gaps and improve capabilities/knowledge of employees for optimum output.

This is germane considering our current efforts/ campaign for massive investment in non-oil sector.

