Yar’Adua, Shehu Sani join PDP guber race

PDP lost Katsina to emotion

Ahmed Aminu Yar’Adua and former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has swelled the rank of governorship aspirants on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP). Yar’Adua, cousin to former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua is aspiring to rule Katsina State while Sani wantstosucceedMallaNasir el-Rufai as Kaduna governor. They spoke on Wednesday after obtaining the PDP nomination forms. Yar’Adua, retired federal permanent secretary, said this is the third time he will be seeking to rule Katisna State.

He said he is contesting because he believes he could make a difference. The aspirant regretted that all the progress PDP made in Katsina State in 16 years of its administration have gone comatose under All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. “Rightnow, onesideof our stateisnotaccessible(because of insecurity). And most of it is due to the incompetence of the administration. So, we believewhenwecomeinwewill make a difference. The party has made a difference.

“The leadership of the party has made a difference, and that I have been part of that progress we recorded from1999to2015whenwelost the election, due to mostly I can say, emotion, that’s why we lost the election. Not because of poor performance.” He blamed banditry in the state to poverty and neglect, adding, “so many things which convoluted often to bring this banditry. “But first is governance. There s no local government agency for the last seven years. That one now they are arranging next week, we call itarrangementbecausewebelieve is if there is a fair lesson that our party will take over.”

 

