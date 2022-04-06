News

Yar’Adua, Shehu Sani join PDP guber race

Posted on
  • PDP lost Katsina to emotion

Ahmed Aminu Yar’Adua and former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has swelled the rank of governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yar’Adua, cousin to former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua is aspiring to rule Katsina State while Sani wants to succeed Mallam Nasir el-Rufai as Kaduna governor.

They spoke on Wednesday after obtaining the PDP nomination forms.

Yar’Adua, a retired Federal Permanent Secretary, said this is the third time he will be seeking to rule Katsina State. He said he is contesting because he believes he could make a difference.

The aspirant regretted that all the progress PDP made in Katsina State in 16 years of its administration have gone comatose under All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“Right now, one side of our state is not accessible (because of insecurity). And most of it is due to the incompetence of the administration.

“So we believe when we come in we will make a difference. The party has made a difference.

“The leadership of the party has made a difference, and that I have been part of that progress we recorded from 1999 to 2015 when we lost the election, due to mostly I can say, emotion, that’s why we lost the election. Not because of poor performance.”

He blamed banditry in the state to poverty and neglect, adding, “so many things which convoluted often to bring this banditry.

 

Our Reporters

