Yari: It’s difficult reconciling with Marafa

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has said it would be difficult to reconcile with his political rival Senator Kabiru Marafa.

Yari and Marafa have been political rivals as a result of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses in 2018. The political rivalry led to APC losing all elective positions in Zamfara State in 2019 general elections through Supreme Court ruling.

The Supreme Court had ruled that APC did not conduct a credible congress; therefore could not have produced candidates for the general elections. However, the crisis in the Zamfara APC has continued between Senator Marafa and the former governor. But speaking yesterday on the way forward on how to resolve the crisis, Yari said, “reconciliation to some extent will need result but any reconciliation that would eventually mar the prospect of the party is no point.

Like this: Like Loading...