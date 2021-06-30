… Yari promises total support as Zamfara gov finally defects to APC

Zamfara State Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle yesterday finally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), under the watch of the party’s National Caretaker Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni. The event was graced by Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Nasir El-Rufa’i (Kaduna), Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno), Alhaji Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), respectively.

Receiving the party’s flag during the defection ceremony held at Trade Fair Ground, Gusau, Matawalle promised to carry all the party members alone as one family that shares common but successful goals for the party’s continued popularity in the state. The governor, who further assured perfect unity among the teeming party members, also pledged to respect the constitution guiding the drive of the party affairs down to the wards level. He said: “I do not place anybody in APC on my left hand as enemy, therefore, I might have politically offended someone in the course of discharging my duty as governor of the state, I seek for forgiveness as I forgive all and forget.” Presenting the APC flag, Buni welcomed Metawalle, urging him to serve the party to the best of his ability.

He said: “It is in the constitution of the APC that, the Incumbent governor is the party leader of the state.” “We all knew Zamfara was one of our great party’s stronghold except when something went wrong, and you are now expected to address political mistakes if there were any, and we are assuring you that all members of the party will continue to be loyalists.”

Like this: Like Loading...