News Top Stories

… Yari promises total support as Zamfara gov finally defects to APC

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Comment(0)

Zamfara State Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle yesterday finally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), under the watch of the party’s National Caretaker Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni. The event was graced by Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Nasir El-Rufa’i (Kaduna), Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno), Alhaji Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), respectively.

Receiving the party’s flag during the defection ceremony held at Trade Fair Ground, Gusau, Matawalle promised to carry all the party members alone as one family that shares common but successful goals for the party’s continued popularity in the state. The governor, who further assured perfect unity among the teeming party members, also pledged to respect the constitution guiding the drive of the party affairs down to the wards level. He said: “I do not place anybody in APC on my left hand as enemy, therefore, I might have politically offended someone in the course of discharging my duty as governor of the state, I seek for forgiveness as I forgive all and forget.” Presenting the APC flag, Buni welcomed Metawalle, urging him to serve the party to the best of his ability.

He said: “It is in the constitution of the APC that, the Incumbent governor is the party leader of the state.” “We all knew Zamfara was one of our great party’s stronghold except when something went wrong, and you are now expected to address political mistakes if there were any, and we are assuring you that all members of the party will continue to be loyalists.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Seeking a share of the pie

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Oil producing communities are currently fighting to be duly recognized by the government and oil majors in the scheme of things. They want governments to give them a share of the wealth. PAULINE ONYIBE reports from Yenagoa Since oil was struck in the Southern part of Nigeria in Oloibiri community, Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa […]
News

Adeyeye, Ojudu, others to APC: Rescue Ekiti from Fayemi’s undemocratic style

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado- Ekiti

•Re-examine yourselves, says party     F ormer Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, a presidential aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and some aggrieved  All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ekiti State, have  condemned alleged untowards attitude of Governor Kayode Fayemi to criticism.     The party leaders also stated that the governor was sidelining critics […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Youths protest SARS brutality, extortion, extra-judicial killings

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Some youths yesterday protested against the alleged brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) at Ikeja, Lagos. The youth said the protest would hold for three days across Lagos State. The protesters, carrying placards with various inscriptions, marched to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, through the Computer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica