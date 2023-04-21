Yari Seeks Prayers For Tinubu On Eid-el-Fitri Celebration

Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State, has advised Muslims to use the period of Eid al-Fitri holiday to pray for Sen. Bola Tinubu, President-elect.

Yari, the senator-elect for the APC in Zamfara West, made the announcement while speaking to reporters at his home in Talata-Mafara town, in the state’s Talata-Mafara local government area.

He asserted that all Nigerians, regardless of distinctions in ethnicity or location, should pray for Tinubu’s victory.

“We should pray for Allah’s guidance and support for our president-elect to execute meaningful development for Nigerians.

“We believe in Tinubu, we are confident of his capacity to build Nigeria. The APC as a party has blueprints to build Nigeria.”

Yari urged APC members to remain calm and always be law-abiding.

“I am using this medium to call on people of the state to continue to support the government at all levels and security agencies toward addressing security challenges.

“People at community levels should support security authorities with intelligence gathering.

“Authorities should be allowed to do their jobs toward addressing security challenges facing our communities,” Yari explained.

He praised the state’s APC members for their dedication and effort, which helped the party achieve unity, peace, and growth.