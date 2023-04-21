Faith Islam News Politics

Yari Seeks Prayers For Tinubu On Eid-el-Fitri Celebration

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State, has advised Muslims to use the period of Eid al-Fitri holiday to pray for Sen. Bola Tinubu, President-elect.

Yari, the senator-elect for the APC in Zamfara West, made the announcement while speaking to reporters at his home in Talata-Mafara town, in the state’s Talata-Mafara local government area.

He asserted that all Nigerians, regardless of distinctions in ethnicity or location, should pray for Tinubu’s victory.

“We should pray for Allah’s guidance and support for our president-elect to execute meaningful development for Nigerians.

 “We believe in Tinubu, we are confident of his capacity to build Nigeria. The APC as a party has blueprints to build Nigeria.”

Yari urged APC members to remain calm and always be law-abiding.

“I am using this medium to call on people of the state to continue to support the government at all levels and security agencies toward addressing security challenges.

“People at community levels should support security authorities with intelligence gathering.

“Authorities should be allowed to do their jobs toward addressing security challenges facing our communities,”  Yari explained.

He praised the state’s APC members for their dedication and effort, which helped the party achieve unity, peace, and growth.

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
Politics

Rigging claim: PDP’ll reap its cocktail of lies – APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as a party of “oneday, one-fib,” urging Edo people to ignore the latest lie from its stable. Chairman of Edo State APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, who made call, said the PDP’s latest lie […]
Islam

‘Announce Hajj fares, slots before online registration of pilgrims’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to stop the ongoing online registration of intending pilgrims for 2022 hajj until seats allocation formula is sorted out. The state pilgrims board also advised NAHCON to give all states their allocations, respect the agreed percentage of sharing the allocation […]
News Top Stories

We’ve not had electricity in 12 years, says 70-year-old man who refuses to vote

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as INEC makes progress in uploading election results on portal   A resident of Bolorunduro, headquarters of Ondo east local government area (LGA), refused to cast his ballot on Saturday, saying he has lost confidence in electoral process.   The 70-year-old man, who pleaded anonymity, said he would not vote because his community (Bolorunduro) has […]

Leave a Comment