Yari to Mattawalle: 50/50 on APC leadership in Zamfara or no deal

Former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari has said that the agreement reached with the governor of the state, Bello Mattawalle who recently joined the party is 50/50 share of the state party leadership or there would be no deal. Yari, who stated this in Abuja, while briefing the media also said his camp would produce the state’s party Chairman in the coming congress.

The former governor said that the Zamfara State APC is not like that of Cross River or Ebonyi states. According to him, the Zamfara APC metamorphosed from APP to ANPP and now APC, therefore could not be handed over to anybody, anyhow. Yari also said that the court has given injunction against the dissolution of the state caretaker committee by the national leadership of the party. The APC leadership had dissolved the Zamfara State Caretaker Committee Executive when the governor joined the party. The dissolution led to the Caretaker Committee handing over the Zamfara APC to the state governor.

But Yari, who warned the Caretaker Committee on how they should handle the Zamfara APC, said that they have got an injunction over the dissolution of the state caretaker committee led by Mohammad Liman. Speaking in company of Senator Kabir Marafa and other state APC stakeholders, the former governor said: “The purpose of this press briefing is to tell our teeming supporters at home and well-wishers where we are.

“Sometime in June we were told that APC has got another big catch in Zamfara, where the governor of the state has made up his mind to join our party, which was a plus. You know in this kind of situation there must be a negotiation and renegotiation because of the nature of Zamfara politics. “Since 1999, Zamfara is not like Ebonyi State or Cross River State respectively. Our own case is entirely different, in which we are doing other negotiations on how best we are going to strike a very excellent deal that will be of help to the party and to the governor.”

