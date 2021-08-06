Matawelle)
News Top Stories

Yari to Mattawalle: 50/50 on APC leadership in Zamfara or no deal

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

…as court has given injunction on dissolution of state executive

Former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari has said that the agreement reached with the governor of the state, Bello Mattawalle who recently joined the party is 50/50 share of the state party leadership or there would be no deal. Yari, who stated this in Abuja, while briefing the media also said his camp would produce the state’s party Chairman in the coming congress.

The former governor said that the Zamfara State APC is not like that of Cross River or Ebonyi states. According to him, the Zamfara APC metamorphosed from APP to ANPP and now APC, therefore could not be handed over to anybody, anyhow. Yari also said that the court has given injunction against the dissolution of the state caretaker committee by the national leadership of the party. The APC leadership had dissolved the Zamfara State Caretaker Committee Executive when the governor joined the party. The dissolution led to the Caretaker Committee handing over the Zamfara APC to the state governor.

But Yari, who warned the Caretaker Committee on how they should handle the Zamfara APC, said that they have got an injunction over the dissolution of the state caretaker committee led by Mohammad Liman. Speaking in company of Senator Kabir Marafa and other state APC stakeholders, the former governor said: “The purpose of this press briefing is to tell our teeming supporters at home and well-wishers where we are.

“Sometime in June we were told that APC has got another big catch in Zamfara, where the governor of the state has made up his mind to join our party, which was a plus. You know in this kind of situation there must be a negotiation and renegotiation because of the nature of Zamfara politics. “Since 1999, Zamfara is not like Ebonyi State or Cross River State respectively. Our own case is entirely different, in which we are doing other negotiations on how best we are going to strike a very excellent deal that will be of help to the party and to the governor.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

Report: Criminal elements planning fresh attacks on airports – FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Ministry of Aviation has issued a warning about expected attacks on airports across the country. This was stated in a memo addressed to airport security chiefs and signed by S.M. Mamman, FAAN Deputy Heneral Manager of Administration and Logistics. Airports in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, […]
News

NGC commissions civic, health centres in Edo communities

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has pledged to live up to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the host communities. The pledge was coming on the heels of the company’s formal inauguration and handed over a civic centre, as well as a basic health centre built […]
News

COVID-19: Don’t politicise Dr Martin’s death, NAUTH management warns

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, Anambra State, has warned that the death of Dr. Martins Ifeanyichukwu, Associate Professor of Laboratory Sciences and Immunology in the hospital, should not be politicised.   Dr. Martins Ifeanyichukwu died on his way to Irruah Hospital, Edo State, on Monday, January 11, after about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica