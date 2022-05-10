Yasin Haji, Chebet lead World-Class Elite cast to Okpekpe Race

Sports

Ethiopia’s Yasin Haji and Kenya’s Sandrafelis Chebet Tuei will lead a world-class elite cast of athletes to the World Athletics Elite Label eighth Okpekpe International 10km Road Race scheduled to hold on Saturday May 28, 2022 in Okpekpe, Edo state of Nigeria.

 

Haji is the ninth fastest man over the 10km race so far this year courtesy the 27:00 seconds he ran twice in March and at the end of last month to place second and sixth at the 10km de Lille in Lille, France and at the adizero Road to Records, Herzogenaurach in Germany respectively.

 

He will be challenged for the $20,000 top prize money for the men elite runners by a couple of athletes who have also broken 28 seconds in their career led by fellow Kenyans, Vedic Kipkoech (27.26 personal best), 20 year old Kiprono Sitonik ( 27.35 personal best achieved this year at the Laredo 10km race in Spain), Emmanuel Kiplagat (27.50 personal best achieved this year in Laredo) and Josphat Kipchirchir (27.53 personal best).

 

For the women, Kenya’s Tuei will be the athlete to beat. She has improved her best from the 30.57 she ran in January 2018 to 30:45 last October at the 10K Valencia Ibercaja in Valencia, Spain.

 

