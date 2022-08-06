Arts & Entertainments

Yaw speaks as comedy series  ‘Sparadise’ premieres on StarTimes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

As the original production by StarTimes, Sparadise, premiered on Thursday, August 4, 2022, on ST Nollywood Plus, popular radio personality, actor and producer Steve Onu aka Yaw has said the comedy series gives viewers an antidote to cool off, relax and laugh away the stress of these difficult times.

The series, which runs every Monday till Friday, boasts of a cast list that includes Senator, Buchi, Lolo, Yaw, Expatriate, Kunle Remi, Dan D Humorous, Bow Joint, and Ngozi Nwosu.

Yaw noted that the cast is an equal split between popular faces and rising stars, bringing out all the intrigues and gossip in a spa, restaurant and bar.

On the uniqueness of the TV series, Yaw said: “We can never have enough laughter with the situation of the country and all that, we need more of it, so far we have things that are educational, interesting and interactive, real-life situations that you just bring in to bare, I think it will later stand on its own but trust me, you can never have enough of music or enough musician, film, actors, comedy series or television content.”

On what determined the choice of cast for Sparadise, Yaw admitted that some of the cast were specifically written for the role they played in the sitcom.

He said: “So some of the cast were specifically written for the role, Kunle Remi, Buchi, Senator, Lolo, Expatriate and others and the idea is to give the audience, viewers content to cool off, to relax and laugh.”

“It is comedy and brings its uniqueness in the form of the characters that form the story – real-life situations,” he says.

Produced by Steve ‘Yaw’ Onu for StarTimes, Sparadise captures the intrigues and happenings that play out in a spa, from the gossip to all the madness, banters, and quarrels that ensue comically told using notable comedians.

Also speaking, Alex Jian, CEO, StarTimes Nigeria said that the entertainment provider is keeping to its words of growing original content locally to give Nollywood fans something juicier to enjoy at a pocket-friendly price.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Navy: Why Cute Abiola is still in detention

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The Nigerian navy says Cute Abiola, the skit maker, will remain detained pending the end of its internal procedure. Cute Abiola, the online comedian whose real name is Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, was detained on November 15 after he left for his Navy Town office in Lagos. He has spent 12 days in the custody of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Brazilian media celebrity, Sheyla Hershey, celebrates birthday in style 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Known for her extremely large breast implants, Brazilian media celebrity, Sheyla Hershey recently celebrated her 41st birthday in grand style pulling the biggest string in New York City. The glamour and TV personality model became popular for her extremely large breast implants moving from a natural breast size of B-cup to 34FFF after undergoing […]
Arts & Entertainments

Austere Imaginary: Exhibition of work by Idahor, Moma, Ogunrosoye opens in Lagos

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Opening and cocktail reception of the forthcoming exhibition, Austere Imaginary, opens on Saturday, June 4, at kó Artspace, Cameron Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Featuring work of three Nigerian women collage artists including Marryam Moma, Mobolaji Ogunrosoye, and Taiye Idahor, the exhibition explores the delicate craftsmanship of paper assemblage through profiling the work of these artists.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica