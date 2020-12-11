Yawa skit’s graveyard shoot: Police thought we were cultists’, says Braimah

Kassim Braimah, the founder of ‘Yawa’, a short comedy movie brand, says police operatives had assumed they were cultists after the team was spotted shooting a graveyard episode at midnight. In a recent interview, the filmmaker spoke of the logistic difficulties his team encountered while filming ‘Graveyard Business’. “We had that story for over seven months. We didn’t want to shoot it because we didn’t have the resources to do so.

It involved shooting in a graveyard and we couldn’t go to a real one to shoot at night,” he said. “So we had to build a grave ourselves. We got a land, built the grave, and shot all through the night. We had borrowed space from someone who owned land in the bush. Technically, lighting up the grave was challenging.” He added, “We had to use a heavy generator there. At some point, the police came into the bush with their truck and screamed that we mustn’t move.

They asked us what we were doing and accused us of being cultists doing initiations. “We had to explain, showing our scripts and camera. Even at that, they had to shut us down for a while, saying we were threatening neighbours by showing light in the bush. We begged and they eventually allowed us to continue.”

