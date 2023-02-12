Yaya, Akauho win Diri’s 3rd anniversary Road Race

Hamadjan Yaya from Cross River State and Lidiah Akuaho from Plateau State on Saturday emerged winners in the male and female categories of the 3rd Senator Douye Diri (SDD) 15km Road Race. The race was part of the activities commemorating the third anniversary of the Governor Diri administration. Other winners in the male category are Tosin Adedeji from Ogun State, who came second while Wadata Barau from Bauchi came third. In the female category, Patience John also from Plateau placed second and Charity Agofure of Delta State came third. The competitors took off from Akenfa and concluded the race at the Peace Park in Yenagoa.

