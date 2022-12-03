Yayi Clears Air On Alleged Re-routed Road Project In Ado-Odo/Ota, Ogun State “It Will Be Completed In Due Course”

Stakeholders in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government area of Ogun State have condemned a story published against the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan by www.wearyourthinkingcap.com with the title ” Desperate Yayi Flags A Fly in the Ointment in Ota.”

It was alleged in the report that the flagging off of “Itele – Ota road by Senator Adeola Olamilekan is a crooked lie. He never did, and he is not interested to. What happened today at Koro Otun in Ota was unambiguously narrated by the face of Yayi in Ado/Odo-ota local government, the person who stood in for him.

“It was mentioned that the 5km drainage system will advance to a road construction which has been planned to be covered in next year’s budget. That is another crooked lie. HE Dapo Abiodun, few days ago, had before the house, presented the state’s next year’s budget, and anything Itele road Ota did not feature. Added is there was nothing of such in the FG 2023 budget.

“Yayi seeks to take advantage of the reckless abandonment, long reign of agony the Itele-otta people are suffering in the hand of APC Dapo Abiodun. He saw their vulnerable spot; thought they have become frustratingly anxious that he can delude them to see a living in a shadow, hoping that, with this drop in a bucket, he will see light at the end of the turnel. Unfortunately, he could not have been more wrong.”

But speaking through a former commissioner for works in Ogun State, Hon. Waliu Olayiwola Taiwo in a statement, the stakeholders stated that “but to enlighten the public against misinformation of those against any positive and progressive development, we as stakeholders in Ado Odo Ota will join issue with the faceless and spineless individual(s) behind this vexatious and jumbled write-up.”

“Senator Solomon Adeola who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance actually facilitated the project in question using his good office as a senator of the Federal Republic to alleviate the suffering of his people in that part of Nigeria.

“This is a normal practice in Nigeria’s legislative history and governance. Such facilitation are done and domiciled in a Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) of Federal Government during the Budget process.

“The project so domiciled is NOT the project of the agency but project of the facilitator to be executed by the nominated agency using its procurement and implementation processes. So it is a misconceptions and ignorance to think such a project was hijacked by the senator. The project is merely being executed by the agency of the Federal Government having been budgeted for as such,” the statement read.

Taiwo stressed that the project has nothing to do with State or Local Government and that as such it cannot be in their budgets.

He added that such capital intensive projects are not budgeted for in one budget and that it could be completed in several budgets with adequate Appropriations as funds are available.

“The 2023 Federal Budget is still ongoing and many projects that are ongoing will be included. The Itele Road Project falls into that category.

‘For your information, the Olota’s palace facilitated by Senator Gbolahan Dada came as Civic Center, while Ijamido Town Hall, facilitated by Senator Akin Odunsi was done through Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

“The writer claimed it is not in the budget, but that shows he is ignorant of how system works in government.

‘When the present government came to power in May 2019 and embarked on construction of Osi- Ikola AIT Road, were the roads included in Amosun’s budget? You don’t know, and proofing that you know you are an educated illiterate.”

The former majority leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly stated that “Senator Adeola is not desperate to be a senator as he is already one for two terms running.

“His desires is to impact on his people and end their suffering with available resources of the government at the centre under the control of his political party.”

He added that “those against his desires, which is already taking shape even before his becoming a Senator of Ogun West, are enemies of the people and progress. They will soon be put to permanent shame as the laudable project progresses to completion in due course.

“For now, the author(s) of the senseless and insensate write up should quickly get some education on governance process to avoid the fallacy of seeing a hijack of project.

“I still can’t get the point of this senseless writer, what do you want to achieve with this? Are you now saying that the project should be stopped because of your dirty politics. If your father or mother or any member of your family is living along Itele road, would you wish them to continue to suffer. Go to Olosun, go to Mopol junction in Ayetoro Itele and see how people are suffering and you want them to continue like that?

“The stupid writer claimed the project was hijacked from Ibadan to Ota, what is your business with that If it’s meant to alleviate the suffering of our people.

“It’s on record that the Federal government realize a lot of money as company tax from the industries in our LG and use the money to develop other areas, what effort this useless writer is making so that part of the money is spent here to address some of our problems?

“Don’t you feel that what we need in Ota is a Senator like Yayi, that will bring back what is due to us?

“Onitele sent some videos to me about what is going on at Mopol junction where people were stranded, vehicles can not pass. Onitele can not celebrate three months on the thrown because of bad road and someone is here writing rubbish without suggesting solutions to the suffering of our people.

“If you don’t know, during the Olota meeting with Yayi in the night, while you were busy sleeping, Olota brought up Itele road as he used to do anytime the opportunity arises just about two months ago, Yayi promised that something will be done before the end of the year and true to his promise, the project has taken off.

“The Seriki of Ota and myself were part of the meeting, so what is your stress?

“During the flag off, my speech was very clear and I remember I use the word (manipulation) in bringing the project to Itele road.

“If you cannot appreciate our efforts, why can’t you keep quiet. It’s on record that Itele road was constructed when I was Commissioner for Works and Otunba Gbenga Daniel was the governor, both of us are in APC now.

“Amosun was governor for 8 years after and he watched the road until it got bad to this present state and you are coming out now to blame HE, Dapo Abiodun who has performed very well and I throw challenge to anyone to come out and proof me wrong, after just spending about two years in office despite COVID-19 lockdown and EndSARS protest that grounded government activities.

“I’m a man of integrity that has contributed a lot to the development of Ota. Ota people know that I will not say anything that I’m not sure of.

“On the final note Ota- Itele -Ayobo road will be completed and the way and manner we are going to go about it is none of your business! I pray that you will be alive to witness the completion of the road and if it is your wish that you don’t want to be alive then may almighty grant you your desire.”

