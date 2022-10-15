News

YBNL Music Plugger SHERIFF OLAITAN SALAUDEEN talks about Asake debut album ‘ MMWTV’

Top charting music star, singer-songwriter, and Dancer, Ahmed Ololade widely known as Asake releases his new album titled, “Mr Money With The Vibe” (September 8th) via “YBNL Nation/Empire.”

His twelve-track album is the result of his growth as an artiste nurtured by Olamide and his impressive back to back hits earned him performers at the 15th Headies Award in Atlanta Georgia, USA.

Sheriff Olaitan Salaudeen (Music Plugger) says ‘To Be Honest, there are literally no skips! His album is such a vibe, that it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what makes this album so great.”

 

